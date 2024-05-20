A Gundam collab is coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in Season 4

Season 4 for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will begin soon and Activision has started to tease the content users are getting this time, which includes a collaboration with Gundam.

The popular Japanese franchise about giant robots or Mechs called Gundams, which originated in 1979 and spawned around 50 magas, animes, films, and series since then, is making its way to Call of Duty.

The news was revealed with a short teaser video where we see the shadow of a mech on the side of a building, as you can see on the post down below from the game's official account on X (formerly Twitter):

We still don't know what kind of content this collab is bringing to both games, but we are expecting to see some special skins, blueprints, and other elements in the store. There could also be some free cosmetics unlockable through special challenges.

On top of that, we could see an in-game event in one of Warzone's maps like what happened with the Godzilla vs. Kong event a few years ago, only this time we'll get to experience giant mechs instead of the two mighty creatures.

For more news about what's coming with Season 4, make sure to visit this link as we will drop any important details there.

