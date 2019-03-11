Flynn: “I want to do the fans proud”

Flynn began his casting career covering the Rainbow Six Canadian Circuit, the first National R6 tournament in the country's history, just over a year ago which culminated in a LAN final during the Six Invitational 2018 won by players such as Davide "FoxA" Bucci and Jeffrey "EvlWaffle" Haworth. Following this, he began casting the North American qualifiers for tournaments such as the Challenger League and the Six Major before finally getting his big break to cast the DreamHack Montreal 2018 tournament alongside Devin "mzo" Becker and Parker "Interro" Mackay.

Since then he has been involved in a number of other LAN events such as the Euro Cup 2018 in Milan, the US Nationals 2018 in Las Vegas and now, following this exposure, he was invited to cast the biggest event in R6 history, the 2019 Six Invitational. Since that, following mzo taking a break for the second half of Season 9 due to health-related reasons, Flynn has now landed the primetime Pro League casting gig -- albeit only temporarily, for now.

We spoke to him to ask about his experience at the event and what he think of the future of R6:

What do you think of this Invitational and your experience casting here?

Casting it was… I got the call like a month and a half ago saying that Ghassan (Milosh) was gonna be on the desk and they needed someone to fill in and my name came up. It kinda shocked me for a minute that I was going to be the person having to a) replace someone who is a figure-stone in a lot of people’s lives as far as it comes to watching professional Siege and all I wanted to do was come in and not be a distraction, not be a disappointment, I wanted to do people like Stuart and Carrie and everyone at Ubisoft and ESL who gave me this opportunity. I want to do them proud and I want to do the fans proud. I never want to be the person who’s a distraction or who is detracting from the gameplay because that’s what we’re all fans of.

How have you found it casting alongside mzo?

Which teams or players really stood out for you in this competition?

We’re about to see two new operators enter the competitive scene - Kaid and Nomad. What are your thoughts and how do you think they’re going to affect the rest of the Pro League season?

What do you think of the recently announced balancing changes such as the removal of the Ash ACOG?

Do you have any closing thoughts, things you’re looking forward to or messages to fans?

Since this interview was conducted Flynn has since joined the Pro League casting team to replace mzo, which you can read about here, or you can check out our interview with his co-caster, Interro, below. For more interviews and Pro League coverage keep an eye out right here at SiegeGG.