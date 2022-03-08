Ubisoft has suspended sales in Russia, including Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege may not have a Ukrainian operator in the works, but Ubisoft has been publicly showing support for the country during the recent crisis.

On Monday, March 7, Ubisoft announced that the R6 publisher has decided to suspend sales in Russia "in light of the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine."

This is the latest of many companies suspending sales in Russia, including Netflix announcing they won't provide streaming in the country. Other companies pulling out of Russia include Ikea, Spotify, Warner Bros., Disney, H&M, Exxon Mobile, and Expedia.

Ubisoft first spoke about the dire situation in Ukraine on Friday, March 1. The team said they were "devastated and heartbroken" by the "tragic events" occurring in Ukraine, especially since many employees are located in the country.

"Our top priority is to take care of the safety and wellbeing of our teams and their families. Over the past months, Ubisoft has been closely monitoring the situation, and our primary focus has been the security of our teams," Ubisoft said earlier this month.

In mid-February, Ubisoft recommended that teams in the area "take shelter" to stay safe. The publisher offered financial aid to families looking to move or take shelter. They also were paid their salaries in advance since banking systems may get disrupted.

Earlier in March, Ubisoft also set up housing for Ukrainian colleagues. The locations are in neighboring countries, welcome to employees and their families.

"To stay closely connected to all our team members, Ubisoft has created dedicated hotlines to provide them with personalized support and aid," Ubisoft wrote. "We have also put in place an emergency communication system to ensure we are able to keep in touch with our colleagues in all circumstances."

Beyond their own employees, Ubisoft has sent €1 million to Ukrainian Red Cross, Save the Children, and the solidarity fund set up by the Bank of Ukraine.

Said Ubisoft at the time: "To all our Ukrainian community and everyone affected by this war, please take care. We are with you."