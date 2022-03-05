Rainbow Six Siege players ask for Ukrainian operator to be added

The Rainbow Six Siege community has rallied behind a post asking for a Ukrainian operator to join the growing roster.

Rainbow Six Siege operators come from all over the world with varied backgrounds, stories, and experiences. But fans of the game have noticed that none of the operators are from Ukraine, with no mention of the Ukrainian Special Forces anywhere in the FPS. Meanwhile, there are three operators from Russia.

The Rainbow Six Siege community was largely in agreement that a Ukrainian operator should be added to the squad. Some even suggested that the operator be DLC, with proceeds going towards Ukraine in some way.

Will Ubisoft add a Ukrainian operator to Rainbow Six Siege?

It's not likely to happen any time soon.

While the concept of adding a Ukrainian operator during this time is something not many openly disagreed with (although some called it "cringe"), it was made clear that Ubisoft most likely can't randomly design an operator and add them to the game. In the past, Ubisoft has stated that it takes about nine months to create a balanced operator, along with their design and backstory.

But even nine months is probably a quick turnaround that is a bit unrealistic. Ubisoft already released a Year 7 road map, which includes four already-planned operators that are most likely being worked on right now.

Ubisoft supports Ukraine in other ways

Some fans felt that creating a Ukrainian operator was an empty idea that didn't show real support for the crisis. But others quickly pointed out that Ubisoft had donated to Ukraine already. So why not both?

Ubisoft recently announced that they donated 200,000 euros to the Ukrainian Red Cross and Save The Children to help citizens in immediate need of help.

"As the eyes of the world are on the devastating invasion of Ukraine, Ubisoft is committed to supporting those caught in the midst of the crisis. The company set up alternative housing in neighboring countries to give Ukrainian employees and their families a safe place to live. Additionally, Ubisoft set up a hotline employees can call to get personalized aid," Ubisoft said.

Other fans argued that the war would be "over" by the time Ubisoft was able to drop a new operator into the game. While this could possibly be true, Rainbow Six Siege players said that the country would still be feeling the impact from the crisis even when it's "done."

Ubisoft itself has not responded to the popular Reddit thread at this time.