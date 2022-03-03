When is Demon Veil coming to Rainbow Six Siege?

Year 7 Season 1 is known as Demon Veil, bringing a brand new operator, balance updates, and game modes to Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six fans have been anxiously awaiting its official release. Right now, Demon Veil is available on test servers but when will it be available to all players publicly?

Y7S1 Demon Veil release date

The upcoming season is coming soon to Rainbow Six Siege but the exact date is currently unknown. Ubisoft officially stated that it will be here mid-March but no day was given just yet.

Based on Rainbow Six Siege's season schedule thus far, fans are guessing it will be out on March 14, which is just two weeks away.

How to play Demon Veil on Rainbow Six Siege test server

If you can't wait any longer to try out Azami, you can experience the new operator and other new features (like Goyo's rework) on the Lab Test Server. But how?

The Lab Test Server is only available on PC. That means people playing Rainbow Six Siege on Xbox and PlayStation won't have access to the test server unless they buy a PC version of Rainbow Six Siege.

Playing on PC? Follow these steps:

Open Ubisoft Connect launcher

Go to Rainbow Six Siege's page and select "Lab Test Sever" from the dropdown menu

Make sure you have enough space on your hard drive since it's a completely different version of the game

Click the "Play" button after it's downloaded, launching the Lab Test Server instead of the game

You'll notice that the Lab Test Server is quite similar to the actual Rainbow Six Siege game except that is often new content that is not yet accessible to the rest of the public. This allows gamers to get a feel for the new operators, game modes, and maps to provide feedback to developers before it goes live.