Rainbow Six Siege map guide: Coastline

Banner Image: Ubisoft

Coastline is a Rainbow Six Siege map located in Ibiza, Spain. It was launched in Feb. 2017 with the release of Operation Velvet Shell. Following its initial releasement, Coastline joined the competitive map pool. The map experienced some small tweaks in Sep. 2021.

Coastline — map structure

Coastline is different from any other map in the game. When you think of Rainbow Six Siege, you probably think of dark brown shades. Maps like Villa, Border, Kafe, Oregon, or Consulate are perfect examples.

This map is just the opposite of that. Coastline is a very bright map, with many exotic and colorful rooms. However, there are some spots where people can hide and hold key positions.

Coastline's breaching power is also immense. We are talking about a map with many breachable floors and ceilings, so operators like Buck or Sledge are a must. The map also has various hatches, which combined with the proportions of the map and the number of rooms and spots there are, make this the perfect environment for roaming and flanking tasks.

Unlike other maps, Coastline has no basement.

Images: Ubisoft

Coastline sites

The sites that can be found on Coastline are the following ones:

Bomb

Blue Bar/Sunrise Bar

Hookah Lounge/Billiards Room

Kitchen/Service Entrance

Theater/Penthouse

Hostage

Blue Bar

Kitchen

Theater

VIP Lounge

Secure Area

Billiards Room

Penthouse

Blue Bar

Kitchen

Historical Rainbow Six Siege matches played in Coastline

As we previously mentioned, Coastline has been in the competitive map pool since early 2017. Many historical matches have been played here, and we decided to mention the following three.

This is a classic. G2 Esports and Team Empire's Six Invitational 2019 saw Coastline being decided after 22 rounds played! Grand Finals have infinite overtimes, and it wasn't until round 22 when G2 Esports finally defeated the Russians.

Only 11 rounds were played, but Jack "J90" Burkard had enough time to register 22 kills. Averaging 22 kills per round, J90 finished with a SiegeGG rating of 2.26.

Only OGs will remember this one. Four years ago, not only back to when matches were to the best-of-ten rounds but to when Rogue's roster was North American and Obey Alliance was part of the Siege circuit.

Their match in the Paris Major 2018 saw Coastline going to overtime. Tyler "Ecl9pse" McMullin was left in a 1v3 post-plant situation, but he won it for his team after killing his opponents within five seconds. If that wasn't spectacular enough, the very last kill was a trade, which meant attackers would win the round thanks to the defuser being planted. If the defuser wasn't planted, defenders would have won the round — and the map.