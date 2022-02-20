TSM FTX go berserk against FaZe Clan, will face Empire in SI Grand Final

Image via Ubisoft/@joao_ferreria

Last time a Brazilian team didn’t reach an international major grand final was back in November 2019, where Natus Vincere and DarkZero Esports faced in the Pro League Season 10 Finals.

It’s been more than two years since then, but TSM FTX defeating FaZe Clan means no Brazilians will be on stage during the Grand Final. The North Americans brutally put to an end FaZe’s run in the lower bracket with 7-3, 7-1 wins in Chalet and Villa respectively.

There’s really not much to say about the match other than analyzing the fashion of how TSM defeated FaZe Clan today. Well-coordinated, insanely precise in their gun-fights, a perfect usage of their utility. Everything boomed for TSM FTX, while on the opposite side, everything went absolutely wrong.

Chalet saw a very sloppy FaZe Clan on attack, where the Brazilians only won two rounds. TSM absolutely demolished their opposition as the North Americans quickly closed the map, which was their pick – a 7-3 to start the day.

The Brazilians started with the right foot on Villa, winning the very first round. Despite initially looking like FaZe was on the verge of a comeback, TSM FTX quickly put to an end their opponents’ hopes. Five successful defenses, two impeccable attacks. Next target in sight, Team Empire.

Matthew “Achieved” Solomon had a blast, as he was the best player of the series. He was incredible during the whole match, with round two of Chalet being a good omen of what was yet to come.

Overall, TSM FTX looked like a really rock-solid team, giving us a taste of what we have seen from them in this tournament. Bryan “Merc” Wrzek was once again absolutely unstoppable getting entries, going 6-1 (+5).

It was just darkness on the other side of the trench. It was just one of those days where anything goes as planned, surely a hard pill to swallow for the Sweden Major champions.

Such a victory can give TSM FTX wings. It surely gives the side a confidence boost who will face Team Empire at the Six Invitational Grand Final, which will be played today at 7 pm CET.

The storyline for this one is long, and exciting. Team Empire aims to win the Six Invitational after losing the Grand Final against G2 Esports back in 2019. In front of them, an almost unrecognizable TSM, a side that has improved a lot since the regional closed qualifier.

Europe against North America, just as the old days. Both regions with two hammers, today’s game will be the gridlock. You surely don’t want to miss this one.