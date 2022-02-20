SiegeGG Debrief | CAN THE MIRACLE RUN CONTINUE? CAN BEAULO BEAT THE CYBORGS??

Missed an absolute slugfest to decide our first grand finalist? The end of an incredible run?? Or a ridiculous Astro jump-out??

Catch up on all that happened on the fifth playoffs day of the Six Invitational 2022 with Jacki Jing!

Check out all of our other coverage of the Six Invitational in our coverage thread:

