SiegeGG Debrief | CAN THE MIRACLE RUN CONTINUE? CAN BEAULO BEAT THE CYBORGS??

Check out SiegeGG's Debrief, where Jacki Jing takes us through the best action during day nine of the Six Invitational.

Missed an absolute slugfest to decide our first grand finalist? The end of an incredible run?? Or a ridiculous Astro jump-out??

Catch up on all that happened on the fifth playoffs day of the Six Invitational 2022 with Jacki Jing!

Check out all of our other coverage of the Six Invitational in our coverage thread:

"It's all about mentality": JoYStiCK, Empire, complete 2-1 thriller over TSM FTX “My team and I are prepared for everything”: FaZe Clan ready to face final day of competition FaZe Clan beat Soniqs 2-0, advance to lower bracket semifinals “We tried neutralizing Paluh and Nesk, it kinda worked”: Faallz on MiBR’s victory over Team Liquid, MiBR lower bracket run unstoppable

