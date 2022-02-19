SiegeGG Debrief | MASSIVE CINDERELLA UPSET! BRAZIL ELIMINATES BRAZIL?!

Missed a crazy upset? A RIDICULOUS pistol whip?! Or each region left effectively down to one team? Catch up on all that happened on the fourth playoffs day of the Six Invitational 2022 with Jacki Jing!

Check out all of our other coverage of the Six Invitational in our coverage thread:

FaZe Clan beat Soniqs 2-0, advance to lower bracket semifinals “We tried neutralizing Paluh and Nesk, it kinda worked”: Faallz on MiBR’s victory over Team Liquid, MiBR lower bracket run unstoppable Red-hot MiBR throttle Oxygen, advance to lower bracket quarterfinals FaZe Clan follows MiBR example, sends another North American side home Statistically-balanced Empire send Soniqs to lower bracket, advance to face TSM FTX Brazilian kryptonite TSM FTX evaporate Liquid from upper bracket