team a logo FAZE 3:1 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FLCN 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FW7M 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FAZE 2:1 FLCN team b logo·team a logo WC 0:2 SCRT team b logo·

SiegeGG Debrief | MASSIVE CINDERELLA UPSET! BRAZIL ELIMINATES BRAZIL?!

Check out SiegeGG's Debrief, where Jacki Jing takes us through the best action during day nine of the Six Invitational.

Photo for Haydar AliHaydar Ali

Missed a crazy upset? A RIDICULOUS pistol whip?! Or each region left effectively down to one team? Catch up on all that happened on the fourth playoffs day of the Six Invitational 2022 with Jacki Jing!

#News#Esports#Six Invitational#Debrief