SiegeGG Debrief | MAJOR WINNERS GROUPED?! ELEVATE OWN NA!

Missed the elimination of Mexico Major champions Team oNe? Elevate owning NA?! Or a jaw-dropping match of polar opposites? Catch up on all that happened on the final group stage day of the Six Invitational 2022 with Jacki Jing!
Check out all of our other coverage of the Six Invitational in our coverage thread:
