Six best Six Invitational 2022 matches of the group stage

Image via Ubisoft

It’s been almost a week since the start of the Six Invitational. Now that the group stage is over, let’s have a look at some of the best matches.

Spacestation Gaming 2-1 FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan did the unthinkable on Kafe by winning five of their six attacks in the Russian map. The dominance over the North American squad quickly faded away as Kafe ended in close fashion (7-5) just like the following maps. However, the difference was that Spacestation Gaming wouldn’t have any other slow start.

In fact, the Brazilians were the ones who were behind the scoreboard for most of the time. The Sweden Major champions were the ones who forced the overtimes played on Bank and Villa, which eventually fell to the hands of SSG.

Team Liquid 2-1 CYCLOPS athlete gaming

Nobody could stop Team Liquid in Group B, as the Brazilians absolutely smashed their group stage oppositions. Nevertheless, there’s one exception: CYCLOPS athlete gaming.

The Japanese roster put Team Liquid against a rock and a hard place as they won map one by 8-7, and were on the verge of grabbing the three points as they were 6-3 ahead of Liquid on map two. Such momentum would eventually be reversed, as the Brazilians would not only win Bank but also Villa.

As per usual, the Liquid duo Luccas “Paluh” Molina and André “NEWSKWGA” Oliveira finished as the best two players of the match with a combined amount of 74 kills.

FURIA Esports 2-1 DarkZero Esports

Both rosters met on day five with just one goal in mind: top the group. Following Elevate’s 2-0 victory over TSM, the winner of the final match would finish in first place.

It was a sweet beginning for the North Americans as Kafe would fall in their hands after winning by 8-6. Clubhouse would eventually be won by the Brazilians after a Thiago “Lenda” Torres 1v4 post-plant clutch, which was followed by an 8-7 FURIA victory in Oregon.

Just like that, the Brazilians went from fourth to first in a matter of hours.

Team Empire 2-1 Susquehanna Soniqs

Tough beginning for the Russians, who had to play with only three players on stage as Dmitry “Always” Mitrahovich and the roster’s IGL Artur “ShepparD” Ipatov competed from their hotel rooms due to testing positive for COVID-19. However, that was not enough to stop the Russian machinery.

It was another great start for North America as the Susquehanna Soniqs took over the first map just before being 6-3 ahead on the second. It was then when Team Empire woke up, defeated the Soniqs on Oregon to force map three, and finished the job on Coastline by 7-5.

Elevate 2-0 TSM

Elevate traveled to the Six Invitational 2022 as the cynderella of the story, but have actually proved themselves. Despite failing to beat FURIA Esports and Team BDS, the Thai squad passed with flying colors against the North American teams of DarkZero Esports and TSM.

Both matches followed a similar script. Against TSM, Elevate defeated TSM by 7-5 just before winning in overtime on Oregon. Both teams were playing to finish at the top of the group stage, so despite the match being played on the very last game of the day, much was still at stake.

Team oNe 2-1 Oxygen Esports

Team oNe did its best to stay alive in the competition, but a 2-1 victory over Oxygen Esports wasn’t enough. The series began with an 8-7 victory for the Brazilians on Coastline, where Eduardo “KDS” Fontes registered an absurd amount of 22 kills.

Despite a 5-7 loss on Oregon and a complicated start on Bank, where the North Americans won the very first two rounds, the Brazilians reacted just on time as they won seven of the following eight rounds.