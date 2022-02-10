Psycho notches 1,000 tier-one LAN kill milestone in opening map against MNM

Image via Ubisoft

Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal, one of Brazil's longest-tenured players, has cracked an important career milestone.

As of the first map of NiP's SI 2022 group stage match against MNM, Psycho has surpassed 1,000 kills in tier-one LAN competition.

These numbers include the BR6 2020 Finals, as well as Majors, Pro League Finals, and Six Invitationals.

NiP are one of Siege's longest-standing teams, they've been with the same core roster since 2019. They're Brazil's only SI champion, their victory at SI 2021 kicked off the LATAM era in earnest.

Psycho is one of the game's longest-tenured players. He's played for NiP since 2018, and was a part of Black Dragons before the BD roster was picked up by NiP. Psycho has been a fixture in LATAM Siege since the scene was born.

Psycho shattered that milestone in the first map against MNM Gaming. He notched 15 kills during the first map, and only needed one to join this prestigious company.