Six Invitational 2022 Key Takeaways: Day two

Image via Ubisoft

Winners and Losers of the day

Winner: Team Liquid

Team Liquid are looking like a title favorite just two days in. They haven’t dropped a single map in the tournament, and have bulldozed Rogue and Spacestation on one map. They’ve only been to overtime in one map against SSG – and they even won that 8-6.

They’re beating good teams by strong margins. If you don’t think Liquid aren’t appearing strong now, get your eyes checked.

Winner: DWG KIA

APAC’s hope continues to plow through the competition. DWG KIA are fast, furious, and in-your-face – their style is exhilarating. No matter what, you know this team is going to entertain. Lately, they’ve been dominating too. They bowled over MiBR today, and have Oxygen tomorrow in what we could look back on as the match of the group.

Winner: MNM Gaming

There is nothing to hate, despise, or dislike with MNM’s play. They’re the decided underdog in the tournament, yet notched a 2-0 victory over SANDBOX. They’re boatloads of fun, and their games should be appointment viewing.

Loser: APAC other than DWG KIA

I tried to tell y’all. APAC has improved, and they’re a great region with strong teams. However, proclaiming that they were going to have LATAM-like performances after day one might have been a little bit too far. SANDBOX and CAG got soundly defeated. It’s not the end, APAC fans. You have a strong region. You just can’t prove that you have four dominant teams, not with the two days of results we’ve seen at SI

Loser: NiP

Something’s off in the water with NiP. Even in their losses, they just don’t look great. This is one of Siege’s best squads, but something is just…off. The group stage isn’t over, but they can’t afford any more missteps.

Stat of the day

Paluh becomes the first player to break +1000 kill/death differential

By the time it’s all said and done, Luccas “Paluh” Molina might become Rainbow Six Siege’s best player ever. He’s the only player to win a SiegeGG event MVP without winning the event itself.

Today, he became the owner of another distinction: the only player to break +1,000 in kill/death differential. There aren’t many like Paluh, and there won’t be many after him, whenever he moves on from the esport.

Day three games to watch

DWG KIA vs. Oxygen - This one is going to be a bucket of fun. Expect a lot of mechanical skill, aggressive plays, and clutch moments from these two teams.

BDS vs. TSM FTX - Even though BDS is without Adrien “RaFaLe” Rutik, this one should be a fun one. If he comes back, it’s going to be a barnburner.