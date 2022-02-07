Six Invitational 2022 kit tier List — the best SI 2022 merch and the worst

Banner image: Ubisoft/Kiril B.

The Six Invitational 2022 is just around the corner and for the last weeks, we have been writing about the teams that will compete in the event. However, it is time to talk about the most important thing in any tournament: the drip.

NA players, who mostly train from the Gucci stores in Las Vegas, will surely understand me.

Merch is an important feature in the esports scene. Esports brands like Team Liquid and FaZe Clan are known for investing a lot in changing the way we see esports fashion, constantly collaborating with artists, other brands, and even big productions or TV shows.

In order to do our tier list, we have judged various things:

The color combination

Design innovation

The messaging of the merch

Uniqueness of the kit

Six Invitational 2022 Tier List

Oxygen Esports has won the game this time as the team changes the black and green combo for the silver and white. The American team has dropped a special kit for the Six Invitational 2022, which looks awesome.

In A tier, we find MNM Gaming, FaZe Clan, DWG KIA, Rogue, and TSM. The European Closed Qualifier winner recently dropped its new kit for the 2022 season, a white kit with the MNM Gaming logo and a representation of the Chinese culture on its back. Nice way to keep truth with one of the organization's main goals, which is combining British and Chinese culture. The Marshmallows are surely on fire.

FaZe Clan always delivers some of the best kits, being one of the best at producing merchandising. Surprisingly DWG KIA has not one but two kits, as they launched a mint and a white version. The mint color is a breath of fresh air. Rogue and TSM keep with the tradition of having blue and orange, and black and white, kits respectively. Really clean kits.

FaZe Clan wore Batman edition shirts in the Sweden Major, which they eventually won. (Photo: Kirill B.)

In B, my deception of the year. I am a huge fan of Liquid shirts, including their Marvel, Naruto, and other pop culture-inspired merch. Liquid's team shirts have always been outstanding too, but this is just white, blue, and gold... Not for me.

BDS, Soniqs, Spacestation Gaming, and NiP, have some really clean shirts too, and could easily be in A tier with a bit of effort — but I feel like it's not enough. Empire's is good but too similar to FaZe's. Meanwhile, DZ and Elevate have very standard shirts that we have seen from them in the past years — not much has changed. Same with FURIA and Na'Vi.

We head to parts C and D of the table, with SANDBOX Gaming, MIBR, and CYCLOPS athlete gaming down in the C category, while Team oNe has been put in D.

SANDBOX Gaming's kit is quite unique as teams don't usually go for yellow as the main color. In fact, when you think of a yellow esports kit, Na'Vi quickly comes to mind. That's surely a plus, but it is not for me. MIBR swapped black for blue, as that's a closer design to Brazil's flag — but honestly, it just doesn't fit together.

CAG's shirt is filled with sponsors and doesn't have many designs on it, while Team oNe's kit is full black — including logo and sponsors. The number at the back is also black, so everything blends. It feels like players are wearing a black shirt, and that's it.

Here's our Six Invitational 2022 kits tier list so you can share your own!

When does the Six Invitational 2022 begin?

The Six Invitational 2022 begins on Feb. 8 at 10 am CET. The competition will last until Feb. 20, when the Grand Final will be played.

The event will crown a new world champion. It will also be the first time we see what's coming in Year 7, and what's Siege's future on esports. It really sounds exciting, so be sure to not miss out!

This is everything we know so far on the Six Invitational 2022!