Who are the best Rainbow Six Siege teams at the Six Invitational 2022?

The Six Invitational is just around the corner and if you're new to R6 esports, some of the teams can confuse you. Typically North American-based teams like Team Liquid and FaZe Clan have rosters in LATAM, Fnatic has an APAC roster, and G2 is nowhere near a dominant EU team.

Here are the five best teams at the Six Invitational 2022.

Ninjas in Pyjamas

If you're coming from CS:GO, it will be shocking to see an all-Brazilian NiP lineup. But this team is almost inarguably LATAM's most decorated roster — and one of the world's best. In the past four international, S-tier events, they've made the grand finals in three, winning one -- the Six Invitational 2021.

They head to SI 2022 to defend their crown against 19 challengers from all over the world. Can they pull it off and win a second SI title in a row, a feat only accomplished by the PENTA/G2 roster?

FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan are the Sweden Major champions and are undoubtedly on-form heading into SI 2022. Their roster isn't exactly what we think of when we think of a Brazilian roster — they're very well-rounded and less dependent on the individual firepower of two-three people. FaZe is one of the strongest teams in the game's best region. Not having them in the conversation is ridiculous.

FaZe has won the most recent Major — the Sweden Major. A victory here would put them into a rare company, they'd be one of very few teams with back-to-back S tier event wins, and an SI hammer to boot.

DWG KIA

If you're looking for a dark horse team to support, look no further than the all-Korean DWG KIA squad. They're fast, they're fierce, and they play with an in-your-face style that's extremely hard to ignore. They made the semifinals of the Sweden Major and the quarterfinals of the Mexico Major, which is a feat considering they're coming out of APAC, historically one of Siege's poorest regions.

This team is going to play their game — and when they're on their game, they're very hard to stop. Watch out for them in the playoff rounds if they're riding a wave of momentum.

BDS Esport

The French super-team is probably EU's best hope to lift the hammer. Over the past two years, BDS has been one of the best teams in the world but has never been able to even make it into a final. They can't be described as a favorite exactly, but they're extremely good — and eventually, they're going to get themselves a title.

BDS rides a massive wave of mechanical skill, to the point where they're never really out of any round despite being down in man count. Overall, they're an excellent team.

Spacestation Gaming

If you're looking for an NA team to support and want to support one that has the best chance of winning the title, look no further than Spacestation Gaming. Regional results be damned, this is one of the overall best collections of positional-based talent from around North America. Every single one of these pieces can be accurately rated as a top-ten player in the world at their position. The results, however, have not been there.

Spacestation has eked out a pair of quarterfinal appearances in two straight Majors, not a lot to write home about. However, the talent is there, and the expectation for this team should be that they at least fight for a spot amongst the world's elite.

When is the Six Invitational 2022?

The Six Invitational is coming February 8 and lasts until the 20th. If you want to know more about the Six Invitational schedule and teams, check out our overview of the major here!