How to heal and save operators in Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction is all about teamwork. You and two other teammates must use the best possible team compositions, communication, and strategies to take down Archaeans and complete objectives.

So it can be really stressful when a teammate is down. Luckily, there are ways to ensure that your teammates stay alive for vital missions. While different than healing in Rainbow Six Siege, you'll quickly get the hang of it.

What is operator health in Rainbow Six Extraction?

Operators have two types of health to monitor while fighting aliens: base health and temporary health. The health bar appears white while the temporary health, or health boost, is blue.

Base health has a max of 100, determining how much health your operator will start with when entering into a zone. Keep in mind that you will start the next mission with the same amount of health you ended the previous one in unless that operator takes a break. Base health can't be restored while using the operator in a mission.

Operators that took too much damage in a mission will be labeled as "inactive," meaning they can't be used in upcoming missions. While other operators are completing objectives, the damaged operator can heal. The more completed objectives, the more the operator will heal.

How do you heal in Rainbow Six Extraction?

If you are in the middle of a mission, is there any way you can increase your health? Yes! There are luckily a few resources throughout each zone that will increase the blue bar after the white base health bar, meaning you've received a "health boost."

Health boosts only last for that specific mission — but this means you can keep your operator alive and get them to an extraction without losing them. Players can have a maximum of 200 HP when base health and temporary health bars are combined.

Here are some of the ways to heal while actively using an operator:

Use operator abilities: Doc can heal himself or his allies by 25 health per shot of his Stim Pistol. He can heal even more at higher levels. Finka can boost their teammates' health for a short duration.

Medkits: These can be found throughout the zone and at extraction points. This is the most reliable way to ensure that your team stays alive.

What happens if an operator dies in Rainbow Six Extraction?

If you're low on health but can't find a way to escape an incoming Archaean attack, you may ultimately end up dying. All of the experience and other stuff you gained while playing previous missions will be lost.

When this happens, the operator is considered MIA. You will no longer be able to play with that particular operator until you go back to the same zone and rescue them. Here is how to complete a rescue mission successfully, putting that operator back on your squad.