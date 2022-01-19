Rainbow Six Extraction review roundup

Image via Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Extraction reviews are here, and it's time to see what the community is saying about the game.

Rainbow Six Extraction will release fully on Jan. 20, available on XBOX Game Pass as well as UPlay. But should you grab a copy? Is Extraction any good?

According to Opencritic, the game is amassing some average reviews.

Opencritic Rating: Fair

Top Critic Average: 74%

Critics Recommended: 54%

Rainbow Six Extraction reviews

PC Gamer 73 / 100 IGN 7 / 10 GamesRadar+ 3.5 / 5 GameSpot 7 / 10 Destructoid 7 / 10

IGN's Luke Winkie said: "Rainbow Six Extraction brings some great new ideas to the venerable first-person shooter as it morphs to a sci-fi co-op game, but it doesn't distinguish itself quite enough to stand out on its own merits."

Infinite Start's Josh Garibay said: "Rainbow Six Extraction is a mildly interesting repurposing of the Siege formula as it’s molded into a co-op only outing. Breaking away from the 5v5 PvP that has led the charge since 2015 is certainly refreshing, even if combatting parasites with tactical professionals is unlikely to be the experience Tom Clancy fans desire."

Garibay went on to explain that the way you view Extraction depends on your "prior disposition" towards Siege. The pacing is different although a lot of gameplay mechanics are similar. He felt, however, that people who didn't already play Siege would be "more aware" of Extraction's flaws, stating it contained "the uninspired implementation of another game’s soul."

PCGamesN's Jordan Forward said: "I’ll need more time with Extraction before I reach a final verdict, as there are still a couple of endgame modes I’ve not been able to try yet. The journey to endgame has been disappointing, with nowhere near enough tension and variety to break up the monotony of Extraction’s repeating objective types."

Forward did add that the experience improved when playing with friends.

PC Gamer's Morgan Park said: "Rainbow Six Extraction is a fun and unremarkable co-op shooter with some very good ooze."

Be on the lookout for reviews from Siege.GG as well!