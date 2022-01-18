The Rainbow Six Extraction Buddy Pass is now delayed

Ubisoft has announced that the Buddy Pass won't be coming out at launch as previously planned. The Buddy Pass is a way for Extraction players to invite their friends to take part in the action, so this short delay is definitely unfortunate for the community.

The news was first revealed on Twitter, with the official Rainbow Six Extraction Twitter stating: "To ensure a smooth rollout for all players, Rainbow Six Extraction's Buddy Pass program will be held until shortly after launch."

When will the Buddy Pass for the Rainbow Six Extraction come out?

Ubisoft stated that the ability for gamers to experience Extraction with friends on any platform is very important. Due to this, the developers are dedicated to launching the Buddy Pass "very soon."

The exact date is currently unknown, but it will be "shortly" after the January 20 launch.

According to Ubisoft, the team will provide more information on the Buddy Pass in a few days, hopefully giving a firm release date.

What is the Buddy Pass?

The Buddy Pass provides players who purchased Rainbow Six Extraction with two tokens. These tokens can be given to friends on any platform (Extraction has full cross-play), allowing them to play with you for two weeks. If they purchase the full game, all progress they made while playing with you will carry over.

Here is everything you need to know about the Buddy Pass.