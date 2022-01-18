Does Rainbow Six Extraction have PvP?

It's a matter of time before Rainbow Six Extraction is released to the public. Players are eager to know more details about the game, including the alien enemies they will be facing and game modes included in the new Tom Clancey title.

Will Rainbow Six Extraction include PvP?

Rainbow Six Extraction will not include a PvP mode.

It would have been great to have a mode where players could chase their friends as Archaeans, a team defending the alien nests while the Rainbow operators used REACT technology to stop their evil plans.

But that’s not going to happen, at least not in the near future.

What game modes are in Rainbow Six Extraction?

Rainbow Six Extraction includes various maps and game modes, all of them located in the United States. Your adventure will start in New York City, which will be followed by San Francisco, Alaska, and Truth or Consequences.

You can also complete Assignments, which are weekly challenges, the Maelstrom Protocol, or go back to the beginning and complete the VR Situation. Maelstrom is the hardest mode in Extraction, including more missions, more enemies, and more rewards.

Check this article for more information on the maps and the zones in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Does Rainbow Six Extraction include difficulties?

Yes. There are four difficulties in Rainbow Six Extraction, divided as follows:

Moderate: This is the easiest difficulty, aimed at operators between level 1 and level 3.

Cautious: This difficulty is for operators level 3+. It also includes a 50% XP booster.

Severe: This difficulty is for operators level 6+. There’s a full ecosystem of Archaeans, with a parasite mutation of 75%. It awards a 100% XP booster.

Critical: This is for operators level 8+. The most difficult, as it includes a full ecosystem of Archaeans with a parasite mutation of 100%. For that reason, it also includes a 200% XP booster.

XP’s are very important to advance and increase your level, which eventually will unlock tokens that you can use to unlock new REACT gadgets.

So, get your best teammates and try all the difficulties to see if you succeed!