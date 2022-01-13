Skip navigation (Press enter)
Alexander Karpazis replaces Leroy Athanassoff as Rainbow Six Siege Creative Director

This is the game's third Creative Director.

Photo for Shikhar GuptaShikhar Gupta

Alexander Karpazis has replaced Leroy Athanasoff as the Creative Director for Rainbow Six Siege as the game begins a seventh year after release. Athanasoff had himself replaced Xavier Marquis just two years ago.

He will will be heading to other Ubisoft-made gaming projects, with Art Director Karpazis now taking over his role.

"I wanted to let you know that due to personal reasons, I will be leaving my role of Creative Director on Siege to pursue other opportunities at Ubisoft," said Athanassoff about the change.

"This isn’t a decision I make lightly – I love this game and this community, and I’m so proud of everything our team has accomplished together over the last two years – but I’m confident that it’s the right one, and the team has given me their full support. Don’t worry, I won’t be going too far, and I have a feeling that my journey with this incredible game is far from over."

Karpazis will take the helm with under a month left to a momentuous sixth Six Invitational, the crown jewel of competitive Rainbow Six. The annual world championship event is set to be played from Feb. 8 to 20, and will feature 20 teams in total.

