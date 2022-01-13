Alexander Karpazis replaces Leroy Athanassoff as Rainbow Six Siege Creative Director

Alexander Karpazis has replaced Leroy Athanasoff as the Creative Director for Rainbow Six Siege as the game begins a seventh year after release. Athanasoff had himself replaced Xavier Marquis just two years ago.

He will will be heading to other Ubisoft-made gaming projects, with Art Director Karpazis now taking over his role.

"I wanted to let you know that due to personal reasons, I will be leaving my role of Creative Director on Siege to pursue other opportunities at Ubisoft," said Athanassoff about the change.

"This isn’t a decision I make lightly – I love this game and this community, and I’m so proud of everything our team has accomplished together over the last two years – but I’m confident that it’s the right one, and the team has given me their full support. Don’t worry, I won’t be going too far, and I have a feeling that my journey with this incredible game is far from over."

Karpazis will take the helm with under a month left to a momentuous sixth Six Invitational, the crown jewel of competitive Rainbow Six. The annual world championship event is set to be played from Feb. 8 to 20, and will feature 20 teams in total.