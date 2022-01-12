Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements for best performance

With Rainbow Six Siege extraction coming out on Jan. 20, the hype around the game is quickly increasing. Therefore, players' urge to know everything about the game prior to its release is also growing. We have previously talked about the Archæans, the gadgets, and the abilities, among other things.

However, let's be real: how are you going to play the game if you don't have a good-enough console or PC?

Well, Ubisoft has recently shared the PC specs. Here's all the information you need about Rainbow Six Extraction and its deployment and usage on PC, from Low (1080p) to Ultra (2160p).

Rainbow Six Extraction PC specs

Ubisoft revealed the PC specs on Jan 4. As you can see in the image the storage needed for the game is 85GB, so be ready to make some space for your new incorporation.

Low settings - 1080p

CPU: Intel i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB / AMD RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High settings - 1080p

CPU: Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 580 8GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High settings - 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB / AMD RX 5600XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

Ultra settings - 2160p (4K)

CPU: Intel i9-9900k / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB / AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB (plus 9GB for HD textures)

Where can I purchase Rainbow Six Extraction?

Although players can't get on their hands Ubisoft's brand-new game, you can pre-order it now.

You can choose from two editions, the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. The main difference between them is that the Deluxe Edition includes many skins that the Standard Edition doesn't include.

So, if you want to enjoy the full game and you don't have the need to get exclusive skins, we highly recommend you to get the Standard Edition.

Also, both editions include the Buddy Pass. This is a very cool feature, as two of your friends will be able to play the game without actually purchasing it! This is a 14-days invitation to the game where they will be able to play with you anytime from any platform, as the buddy pass is a cross-platform feature.

It is time to swap terrorists for Archæans, as Team Rainbow must stop a new menace from taking over the planet!