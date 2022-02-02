What is the map pool in Rainbow Six Siege?

Sometimes, playing Siege is a hell of a ride. You must know how to play different operators, you have to communicate with your teammates, and you must properly use your utility. If that wasn't enough to deal with, you must do this in completely different maps.

In Siege, we have 20 different maps, so learning every callout of every map is something just a handful of players achieve. However, the circle stretches depending on if you play casual, ranked, or unranked. Let's have a look at the various map pools that we can find in the game.

Newcomer

The Newcomer game mode is exclusive for players that are under level 50. Rounds last for three minutes and the only game mode played there is Bomb.

These are the maps that players can find here:

Bank

Border

Clubhouse

Favela

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Oregon

Quick Match

Previously known as Casual, in Quick Match we find various game modes, as users can play Bomb, Secure Area, and Hostage. Just like in Newcomer, rounds last for three minutes.

These are the maps that players can find here:

Bank

Border

Chalet

Clubhouse

Coastline

Consulate

Favela

Fortress

Hereford Base

House

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Kanal

Oregon

Outback

Presidential Plane

Skyscraper

Theme Park

Tower

Villa

Yacht

Ranked and Unranked

The format of this game mode tries to simulate the professional environment seen in professional competitions, including a map ban phase and an operator ban phase. The map pool used for this game mode is also close to the one seen in professional competitions.

These are the maps that can be found in your ranked and unranked matches. The list is composed of 14 maps, including the recently reworked Outbreak and Favela.

Bank

Border

Chalet

Clubhouse

Coastline

Consulate

Favela

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Kanal

Oregon

Outback

Skyscraper

Theme Park

Villa

Professional Map Pool

The list is cut in half here, as only seven maps are currently used in the professional map pool. These are the maps seen in professional competitions:

Bank

Chalet

Clubhouse

Coastline

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Oregon

Villa

What are the best maps in Rainbow Six Siege?

If we had to pick a handful of maps among the 20 we have in the game, we would probably take House, Clubhouse, Oregon, Chalet, and Kafe. The first one is a classic of the game, although we would probably take the pre-reworked version of it. Then, the other four are common, close to overexploited in the game, especially in ranked Siege.