How much do the Rainbow Six Siege operators weigh? All operator weights

Rainbow Six Siege operators are a beloved part of the FPS experience. Each has their own abilities, kits, and backgrounds that make them feel like fully formed individuals players can get to know.

When you check out all the online information available about each operator, you can find their backstory, history, and experiences. You can also see their nationality, height, age, and weight. Yes, weight.

Who is the lightest operator in Rainbow Six Siege?

That would be Ying! She is 115 pounds. She is also just 5'2" tall.

Siu Mei Lin aka Ying is a 33-year-old Hong Kong resident that joined an elite security service right after high school. Her goal was to become an all-purpose operative. Ying traveled to Tel Aviv, Israel, where she spent two years training and developing an expertise in firearms and combat driving.

Ying, who has always cared about protecting others, moved back to Hong Kong to join the police force and then the elite SDU: Flying Tigers. She earned the nickname Ying, which means Firefly, due to her creative use of flashbangs.

Ying is known for her S.A.S., a mercury and magnesium-based explosive that creates "a multitude of blinding flashes." It can be anchored on surfaces or thrown out as a grenade.

Who is the heaviest operator in Rainbow Six Siege?

At 287 pounds, Oryx is the operator that weighs the most in Rainbow Six Siege.

Oryx is also one of the tallest operators at 6'5" tall. Al "Oryx" Hadid has the Remah Dash that allows him to speed over short distances, using the momentum to knock down opponents and break walls.

Oryx has mastered fighting styles all over the world but not much is known besides this. The Kaid's Fortress second-in-command is seen as pretty closed off to people he doesn't trust. But while stoic and violent, Oryx is known for his calmness and has become a trusted advisor.

How much do Rainbow Six Siege operators weigh?

Looking for the weights of all Rainbow Six Siege operators? You can surprisingly find all of their weights online. Here they are:

115 lbs / 52 kg - Ying

124 lbs / 56 kg - Iana

125 lbs / 57 kg - Hibana

126 lbs / 57 kg - Mozzie

127 lbs / 58 kg - Twitch

127 lbs / 58 kg - Aruni

132 lbs / 60 kg - Mira

134 lbs / 61 kg - Valkyrie

137 lbs / 62 kg - Dokkaebi

138 lbs / 63 kg - Ash

139 lbs / 63 kg - Frost

139 lbs / 63 kg - Nomad

139 lbs / 63 kg - Alibi

149 lbs / 68 kg - Finka

149 lbs / 68 kg - Bandit

150 lbs / 68 kg - Ela

150 lbs / 68 kg - Melusi

152 lbs / 69 kg - Jäger

154 lbs / 70 kg - Smoke

154 lbs / 70 kg - Thunderbird

154 lbs / 70 kg - IQ

156 lbs / 71 kg - Ace

158 lbs / 72 kg - Echo

158.4 lbs / 72 kg - Thatcher

158.7 lbs / 72 kg - Rook

159 lbs / 72 kg - Zofia

160 lbs / 72 kg - Osa

160 lbs / 73 kg - Caveira

160 lbs / 73 kg - Clash

161 lbs / 73 kg - Vigil

163 lbs / 74 kg - Doc

165 lbs / 75 kg - Blitz

170 lbs / 77 kg - Zero

172 lbs / 78 kg - Jackal

172 lbs / 78 kg - Thorn

174 lbs / 79 kg - Glaz

176 lbs / 80 kg - Kapkan

176 lbs / 80 kg - Mute

177 lbs / 80 kg - Fuze

179 lbs / 80 kg - Thermite

181 lbs / 82 kg - Lesoin

181 lbs / 82 kg - Maverick

183 lbs / 83 kg - Goyo

185 lbs / 84 kg - Buck

185 lbs / 84 kg - Blackbeard

185 lbs / 84 kg - Amaru

187 lbs / 85 kg - Pulse

189 lbs / 86 kg - Castle

189.5 lbs / 86 kg - Tachanka

190 lbs / 86 kg - Capitão

192 lbs / 87 kg - Lion

192 lbs / 87 kg - Maestro

198 lbs / 90 kg - Warden

198 lbs / 90 kg - Montagne

209 lbs / 95 kg - Sledge

216 lbs / 98 kg - Kaid

225 lbs / 102 kg - Gridlock

287 lbs / 130 kg - Oryx

What are the Rainbow Six Siege operators' BMIs?

Want to get even more detailed when it comes to the physical appearance and health of each operator? For those who weirdly said "yes" we have the body mass index of each operator.

Someone's body mass index is calculated by using their height and weight. Almost every operators' height and weight is available online, making it quite easy to do these calculations.

A BMI of 25.0 or more is considered overweight. A healthy range is between 18.5 and 24.9. Most operators are pretty in shape, but there are some that have BMIs above 25.0. Here are the men with the highest BMIs in Rainbow Six Siege:

26.1 - Sledge

26.5 - Buck

26.7 - Lesion

Here are the women with the highest BMIs:

23.3 - Finka

23.4 - IQ