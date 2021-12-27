How old are the Rainbow Six Siege operators? All operator ages

Fans of Rainbow Six Siege enjoy more than the game's complex gameplay. The game also boasts a huge roster of operators that all have different abilities and roles.
But the Rainbow Six Siege fanbase enjoys these operators for more than their in-game capabilities. For many fans, the deep lore of the series is a major selling point. Each game offers more and more background into the complex operators that make up the game's roster.
You can learn a lot about each operator's history and behavior on Ubisoft's official site and beyond. This includes learning each operator's height and age. Here is everything you need to know about the ages of the operators in Rainbow Six Siege, in case you're going to a R6 trivia night sometime in the near future.
Who is the youngest operator in Rainbow Six Siege?
Mute is the youngest Rainbow Six Siege operator at 25 years old.
It's no surprise that there are no teenagers on Rainbow Six Siege's decorated operator roster. Most operators in Rainbow Six Siege have very prestigious backgrounds. They were brought onto the Six for their extensive experience and impressive backgrounds.
Mark "Mute" Chandar was one of the youngest to ever be accepted into the University of Cambridge. He majored in electronics and computer engineering, focused on security systems. His ingenuity caught the attention of the Government Communications Headquarters in Britain, earning him the role of an intelligence officer in the signals intelligence unit.
"Given his background in information security, Chandar understands secrecy and seems uncomfortable with expressing himself or with personal questions," Dr. Harishva “Harry” Pandey, Director of Rainbow, said. "In his field, and here at Rainbow, information is a critical — life and death — commodity. So of course, I respect this but only up to a limit. I had to find another way in and we managed to find common ground in discussing history, of all things!"
Who is the oldest operator in Rainbow Six Siege?
Zero is the oldest operator in R6. He is 63 years old.
is all about intel. His Argus Launcher has special cameras that get lodged into breakable and reinforced surfaces to surveil a variety of angles. Spying on the opposing team is Zero's strength but the cameras also have a single laser shot that can disrupt the enemy's setup.
Samuel "Zero" Fisher was born in Maryland where he was raised by his grandmother. He was enrolled in a military boarding school and then directly joined the United States Naval Academy where he majored in Political Science. During his time serving all over the world, Zero became known for his determination.
He was recruited by the CIA but what he did for them is currently unknown.
Said Dr. Harishva "Harry" Pandey, Director of Rainbow: "Fisher is very much a solo operator, though he possesses a sense of duty to his colleagues and teammates and shows his affection through action. I’m hoping to draw him out of his shell and show him the benefits of working with the R6 Program. Based on his background as an instructor I feel he’ll appreciate more than the resources we can offer him, but also gain some satisfaction in the influence he’ll have on the R6 Program, and his teammates."
How old are the Rainbow Six Siege operators?
If you're looking for more ages of the Rainbow Six Siege operators, you're in luck. Ubisoft has every age listed on its official website except for Nøkk. She is a very secretive operator who has remained somewhat of a mystery.
- 25 - Mute
- 27 - Finka
- 27 - Caveira
- 27 - Rook
- 27 - Osa
- 28 - Twitch
- 28 - Thorn
- 28 - Wamai
- 29 - Dokkaebi
- 30 - Glaz
- 31 - Valkyrie
- 31 - Goyo
- 31 - Lion
- 31 - Ela
- 32 - Melusi
- 32 - Blackbeard
- 32 - Frost
- 32 - Pulse
- 33 - Ying
- 33 - Ace
- 34 - Vigil
- 33 - Ash
- 34 - Hibana
- 34 - Kali
- 34 - Fuze
- 35 - Thermite
- 35 - Sledge
- 35 - Iana
- 35 - Clash
- 35 - Mozzie
- 36 - Smoke
- 36 - Thunderbird
- 36 - Maverick
- 36 - Gridlock
- 36 - Zofia
- 36 - Echo
- 36 - Buck
- 36 - Castle
- 37 - Alibi
- 37 - Blitz
- 38 - IQ
- 38 - Kapkan
- 38 - Flores
- 39 - Jäger
- 39 - Nomad
- 39 - Mira
- 39 - Doc
- 42 - Bandit
- 41 - Aruni
- 44 - Lesion
- 45 - Oryx
- 45 - Maestro
- 48 - Warden
- 48 - Amaru
- 48 - Montagne
- 48 - Tachanka
- 49 - Jackal
- 49 - Capitão
- 56 - Thatcher
- 58 - Kaid
- 63 - Zero