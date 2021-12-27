Virtus.pro Rainbow Six Siege roster goes "inactive" following disappointing year

Image via SiegeGG

According to a tweet from the organization's Twitter account, the Virtus.pro roster will become "inactive" as of today, Dec. 27.

What "inactive" means in terms of a precise numerical figure for inactive players, benched players, and players they'll retain for 2022 isn't explicitly clear, but a rebuild of some sorts will occur, according to the tweet.

Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko will provide more information in a forthcoming YouTube video, posted to Virtus.pro's channel. His presence implies that his services will be retained for 2022, but that isn't explicit.

"We are working on rebuilding the team prior to the start of the season in February 2022," the announcement read.

Virtus.pro has had an underwhelming 2021. From results that didn't match past results to positive COVID-19 tests preventing Virtus.pro from competing at the Six Invitational 2021, the second year of the pandemic hasn't been kind to the Russian side. Virtus.pro failed to finish in the top four of EUL once during the year, even though they finished third in EUL during 2020.

Virtus.pro's spot in EUL 2022 is secure, but their season is over. The only thing left to do is retool their roster in a way they feel can bring them the level of success they previously had.