Rainbow Six Siege player puts blatant cheater on blast

While playing a game of Rainbow Six Siege, one player came across a blatant cheater who wasn't even trying to hide that they were using a hack.

The player took to Reddit to share the obvious cheating with other R6 fans. In the clip, the player was seen following around a player using a spinhack, causing them to rapidly spin around while traversing through the map. They decided to pair the clip with Fazlija's "Helicopter" song, which has become a pretty entertaining meme on its own.

While other Rainbow Six Siege players added their own jokes about the ridiculous appearance of the cheater, they also noted how blatant the cheating was and how hackers just don't seem to care.

Said one player: "I saw this in a match a couple of weeks ago. At that point it's so blatant that I couldn't even be mad about it, all I could do was laugh and just wait for the match to be over because you can't beat these aimbot helicopter cheaters. Closet cheaters are much worse."

Another added: "R6 cheaters are just built differently because they know Ubisoft won't give a shit."

While Rainbow Six Siege definitely has its fair share of cheaters and hackers, it should be noted that Ubisoft has attempted to step up its anti-cheat capabilities in recent months. Still, blatant cheating seems to be finding a way through the cracks, as exposed by this video.

What is a spinbot?

The spinbot hack honestly looks ridiculous. The operator using the spinbot in the above video basically looks like they are rapidly spinning in 360 degrees while awkwardly making their way around the map.

But the player using the spinbot won't see themselves crazily spinning around. On their side, the screen is normal so they can move around like usual.

The point of spinbot is to have a 360 degree view continuously throughout the match, allowing the cheater to use aimbot on enemies on all sides without having to turn.