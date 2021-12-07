Introducing ForerunnerGG, your one stop for Halo Esport news, stats, and more!

Following SiegeGG’s acquisition by Gfinity in September and our nomination and attendance at the Esports Awards in November, we are thrilled to announce our entrance into a new esport with ForerunnerGG!

What is ForerunnerGG?

ForerunnerGG will offer the full range of news, video, and statistical coverage you’ve come to expect from SiegeGG, but for the quickly growing Halo Infinite esports scene.

The revamped Halo Esports officially launches on December 8th and will see its first $250,000 Major tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina starting on December 17th. This will be the beginning of a year-long $3 million (plus crowdfunding) prize pool circuit, with Infinite itself set to be supported for the next 10 years.

The team here at SiegeGG and Gfinity are very excited to give this scene the attention it deserves as one of the most promising new competitive games of the last decade.

What does this mean for SiegeGG?

While ForerunnerGG will be led by the same core staff as SiegeGG, we are still fully committed to SiegeGG and the Rainbow Six Esports scene.

In the last few months since joining Gfinity, the news department had its busiest event ever with over 80 articles released across five languages for the Six Sweden Major alone while also launching SiegeGG Live -- a podcast series that will continue for the Six Invitational and 2022 Season -- and Newcomer, a more casual focused news coverage section.

The SiegeGG news department has also increased its number of dedicated staff as we devote more resources to covering the game.

SiegeGG is not going anywhere and will continue to grow to create better content for the Siege esports scene as the site enters its fifth year of operation. We just hope you guys will now join us over at ForerunnerGG as well where we’re ready to get to work and make it the premier destination for Halo esports fans.

For those unfamiliar with the Halo esports scene, you can get a rundown on how the format works in our HCS explainer article and meet the teams involved in the scene already -- which includes R6 organizations like FaZe, G2, NAVI, Fnatic, SSG, XSET, Chiefs, and Oxygen -- in our rundown on the top teams so far.