Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular FPS titles in the world, with 70 million registered players. These players span across all consoles, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Can you buy Rainbow Six Siege on Steam?

Steam alone has 60,000 active Rainbow Six Siege players each month, as of June 2021. Rainbow Six Siege has been on Steam since the game was released in 2015, amassing hundreds of thousands of views that are mostly "very positive."

How much is Rainbow Six Siege on Steam?

Rainbow Six Siege is currently $19.99 on Steam. Fans of the game can purchase the Deluxe Edition for $29.99. The Operator Edition is $69.99 and the Ultimate Edition is $89.99. You can also buy bundles and cosmetics on Steam.

How to download Rainbow Six Siege on PC

Make sure you are logged into your Steam account. While on Rainbow Six Siege's page on Steam, pick out the edition you'd like to play. Put it in your cart. Press "purchase for myself." From here, you will get on-screen prompts that guide you through the installation process. You'll then be able to access Rainbow Six Siege from Steam or from an icon on your desktop.

What are the minimum requirements to play Rainbow Six Siege on PC?

Players who purchase Rainbow Six Siege on Steam will play the game on PC. If you want to play Rainbow Six Siege on PC, make sure you have these minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions required)

Processor: Intel Core i3 560 @ 3.3 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 945 @ 3.0 GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5870 (DirectX-11 compliant with 1GB of VRAM)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 61 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX® 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Where can you play Rainbow Six Siege?

If you don't have a gaming PC that meets the above requirements, you can also play Rainbow Six Siege on Stadia, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Does Rainbow Six Siege have crossplay?

At the moment, Rainbow Six Siege only has crossplay between certain platforms. PC and Stadia can play together, as can Xbox players across generations. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can also pair up. Ubisoft stated that improvements are coming in early 2022, allowing Xbox and PlayStation players to play Rainbow Six Siege together.

Here is everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege crossplay.