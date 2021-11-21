Virtue wins Play of the Year award for his 1v4 clutch against BDS Esport at the 2020 EUL Finals

Banner image: Kirill. B

Last Saturday the Esports Awards announced its winners for 2021 live from Arlington, Texas. In case you wonder which Siege personalities were nominated for the awards, you can have a look at our event preview.

Out of all of these community members, the lone victor was Jake “Virtue” Grannan from G2 Esports:

Virtue's 1v4 clutch against BDS Esports on Theme Park has won the Play of the Year award.

The Australian was decisive in his team’s win against the French, as G2 Esports won that map on maximum overtime (8-7) at the 2020 European League Finals. Eventually, the Aussie’s round would give his team the trophy.

When things looked bad, Virtue came to the rescue for G2 Esports. The European powerhouse was between a rock and a hard place in Theme Park, as the Aussie was left alone in what looked like an uncluchable 1v4 situation.

However, from the second floor, Loïc “BriD” Chongthep was welcomed by an unexpected rain of bullets that stopped the Frenchman from planting the defuser.

Following that round, BDS Esport won the next two maps. If Virtue hadn’t clutched the final round in Theme, the Frenchmen would have won the Grand Finals by 3-0. But the Australian’s play changed the end of the story, and eventually crowned his team as European champions.

Although Virtue could not attend the 2021 Esports Awards, the Aussie said in a video filmed before the event that “it’s not my best clutch, but definitely one of my most unique ones.”