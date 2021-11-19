Esports Awards 2021 to take place this weekend, 11 R6 names nominated

This weekend the 2021 Esports Awards will take place in Arlington, Texas where a number of Rainbow Six Siege personalities have been nominated. Check out the nominated below before the winners are announced on November 20th.

Talent & Pro Awards

Firstly, members of the Rainbow Six talent pool have been nominated in each of the relevant categories:

Play by Play Caster of the Year - Parker “Interro” Mackay

- Parker “Interro” Mackay Colour Caster of the Year - Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley

- Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley Analysts of the Year - Jess “JessGOAT” Bolden

- Jess “JessGOAT” Bolden Host of the Year - Loviel “Velly” Cardwell and Ghassan “MiloshTheMedic” Finge

PC Player, Coach, and Team of the Year awards all saw Brazilian names be nominated after a dominant year for the region in Rainbow Six.

Beaulo and Virtue, meanwhile, are up for Play of the Year after winning the monthly awards in May and January respectively:

PC Player of the Year - Luccas “Paluh” Vinicius Molina

- Luccas “Paluh” Vinicius Molina Coach of the Year - Arthur “TchubZ” Martins

- Arthur “TchubZ” Martins Team of the Year - Ninjas in Pyjamas (R6)

- Ninjas in Pyjamas (R6) Play of the Year - Jake "Virtue" Grannan and Jason "Beaulo" Doty

Finally, three very well known community members are up for Content Creator and Esports Personality of the year, however, no R6 names made it onto the Streamer of the Year list:

Esports Content Creator of the Year - Maciej “MacieJay” Dzikowski and “Coconut Brah”

- Maciej “MacieJay” Dzikowski and “Coconut Brah” Esports Personality of the Year - Parker “Interro” Mackay

Industry Awards

As well as the individual awards, there are also a number of Esports Awards up for grabs for the companies behind the action.

While Ubisoft once again got nominations for themselves and Siege, the team here at SiegeGG was lucky enough to pick up a nomination for Coverage Platform of the Year:

Esports Game of the Year - Rainbow Six Siege

- Rainbow Six Siege Esports Publisher of the Year - Ubisoft

- Ubisoft Broadcast/Production Team of the Year - ESL Gaming, Nerd Street Gamers, and FACEIT

- ESL Gaming, Nerd Street Gamers, and FACEIT Coverage Platform of the Year - Dot Esports, Liquipedia, and SiegeGG

Finally, there are a number of awards up for grabs for esports organizations primarily concerning their produced content. Below are the awards in which organizations involved in Rainbow Six are nominated for:

Organization of the Year - G2 Esports, TSM, T1, Fnatic, Team Liquid, and FaZe Clan

- G2 Esports, TSM, T1, Fnatic, Team Liquid, and FaZe Clan Apparel of the Year - Spacestation Gaming, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Team Vitality, Fallen Wear, Fnatic, and Team Liquid

- Spacestation Gaming, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Team Vitality, Fallen Wear, Fnatic, and Team Liquid Creative Team of the Year - G2 Esports and Team Liquid

- G2 Esports and Team Liquid Video Production Team of the Year - Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, TSM, and G2 Esports

Last year, Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley was crowned the Color Caster of the Year, an award he was nominated for again this year just two weeks before his death. G2 Esports, meanwhile, took home the award for Esports Organization of the Year.

With the categories greatly expanded, it is likely more members of the R6 community, as well as Pro Circuit organizations, will win awards this year.

The awards will see a number of these names all meet in Arlington, Texas tomorrow night for the award ceremony.