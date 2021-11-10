DWG KIA clinch final Sweden Major playoff spot, secure Six Invitational 2022 appearance

(Banner: Ubisoft/Kirill Bashkirov)

DWG KIA have qualified for the Sweden Major playoffs as the top seed in Group D, and have also secured a place at SI 2022 through the Global Points standings after a 7-5 win over Spacestation Gaming.

Looking back at Stage 1 of the APAC North Division, no one would have imagined DWG KIA’s true potential.

Their ‘Siege’ beginnings were tumultuous, with the organization making roster changes a few days after joining the scene. Players claimed that not having time to prepare for the first stage affected their performance, as they finished in seventh place, which awarded them with zero SI Points.

But things were about to change. A second place in Stage 2 in APAC North was followed by a Mexico Major qualification, where the Koreans absolutely outperformed their opponents as they defeated not once but twice both G2 Esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Although Team Liquid put to an end DWG KIA’s Cinderella story in Mexico, a quarter-final exit meant that the Koreans were well-alive in the SI 2022 race.

In Stage 3, the Koreans qualified for Sweden Major after defeating Elevate. A few days later, DWG KIA would be drawn into Group D, the 'group of death', as the Koreans would have to impose themselves over Spacestation Gaming, Team Empire, and FURIA Esports in order to clinch qualification to the Six Invitational 2022.

The majority of viewers, including experts, did not expect DWG KIA’s aggressiveness to turn out to be effective. Many of them expected their opponents to be prepared to face the Koreans’ play style.

However, the opposite happened. After two regulation victories over the Brazilians and Team Empire, DWG KIA were first in their group by the end of day one. The Koreans added two more points to their tally after a maximum overtime victory over the All-American roster Spacestation Gaming.

Now, day three results have granted DWG KIA a ticket for the SI 2022. Added to SANDBOX Gaming's qualification, this puts Korea as the current-strongest region in APAC.

This will also be the first time that we see not one but two Korean rosters making it to a Major playoffs, and the first time since SI 2019 where two APAC rosters make it to a major international competition playoffs.