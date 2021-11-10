Chiefs, Jesse Lingard's JLINGZ Esports enter "strategic partnership"

(Banner image: Chiefs ESC)

Today, Chiefs ESC and JLINGZ esports annonced a two-year strategic partnership focusing on "global growth" and "expansion of both brands", according to a press release.

The partnership will also focus on the organizations' Rainbow Six Siege teams, which the press release directly identifies as one of the ties that bind the two organizations together. They'll also combine to help creat an "international Esports Academy pathway for aspiring esports talent."

JLINGZ Esports is owned by Manchester United star Jesse Lingard, who acquired Audacity Esports in Aug. 2021.

"I'm hugely excited for this partnership. Everyone knows I want to compete at the highest level in everything I’m involved in, and The Chiefs are perineal winners in the esports space so joining forces was an amazing opportunity. We’re both dedicated to the development of our teams on the international scene which will allow us to connect to global audiences and fans which for me is really exciting," Lingard said in the press release.

Currently, Chiefs are competing at the Sweden Major, one of Siege's most prestigious events. Chiefs cannot qualify for the Six Invitational through SI Points, and will need to fight their way through the APAC qualifier. They netted OCE's first international victory since Fnatic defeated G2 in the SI 2020 quarterfinals.

"We are very excited to combine the expertise from esports and elite traditional sports. For us this is a step towards bridging the gap between the two regions, and creating more opportunities for teams, players, and brands," said Nick Bobir, Chiefs CEO in the press release.