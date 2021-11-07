All of SiegeGG’s Sweden Major coverage in one place

(Banner image: Ubisoft/Kirill Bashkirov)

On November 8th the second Major of Year 6 started in Sweden, as 16 teams met to compete for the title.

Both before and during the event SiegeGG was busy interviewing the teams, covering the breaking changes, and giving further insight into the action taking place across this tournament. For a full rundown on all our released coverage check out below:

Breaking News

A number of key stories rose around the Six Sweden Major in the last few weeks:

Six Invitational 2022 back in Montréal without audience, from Feb. 8 to 20 Interro to cast at Sweden Major with former G2 legend Pengu FoxA tests positive for COVID-19, HOP3Z to stand in at Major HysteRiX unable to play at Sweden Major with iG, GiG to fill in: "We sort of knew that one day this is gonna happen" Russian caster Rhyzzy passes away after contracting COVID-19 Every High Calibre R6 change in one place: Valkyrie nerf, HUD updates, and 'privacy' mode

SiegeGG Live Episode 3:

Grand-Final Coverage

"We are not a one-tournament team": FaZe Clan latest LATAM champions after 3-2 grand final win over NiP Six Sweden Major MVP: Cyber Highlights: Infinite Overtime Returns As Cyber Sets A New Kill Record! FaZe vs NiP Top 6 Plays of Day 6

Semi-Final Coverage

Highlights: Greatest Siege Match EVER?! INSANE 4K Clutch By soulz! Top 6 Plays Day 5 “That’s soulz, he clutches all the time, I have faith in him”: FaZe Clan back in an intl. Grand Final after three years “We can change things faster, we don’t have just one playstyle”: SI 2021 champions NiP are officially back

Quarter-Final Coverage

Six Sweden Major playoff preview Highlights: Rainbow Six Siege: Sweden Major playoff bracket, matches revealed Highlights: Rogue Stun Brazil Favorites! FaZe Planned Rush vs BDS? Top 6 Plays Day 4 “It feels weird, it’s like writing a death note”: DWG KIA continue run into semifinals after beating heroes SANDBOX "We didn’t let them play": NiP smother Spacestation on defense en route to 2-0 victory "It worked perfectly": Dominant FaZe Clan detail BDS victory, Amaru plant rush play Rogue beat Team oNe, advance to Sweden Major semi-final: "...we're always ready to bring the comeback" Rogue qualifies for Six Invitational 2022, beats out TSM after reaching Six Sweden Major semi-finals Ubisoft announces "Postmatch", a lo-fi album created for Siege

SiegeGG Live Episode 2:

Day 3 Coverage

Six Sweden Major day three key takeaways: Korean teams impress, hobbled teams notch a win Highlight: Will Empire Survive?! INTENSE Finish to Group of Death! Highlights: A Coach Top Fragging?! 2 APAC Teams in Playoffs! Top 6 Plays Day 3 SANDBOX Gaming qualifies for SI 2022, Sweden Major playoffs following win over Vitality DWG KIA clinch final Sweden Major playoff spot, secure Six Invitational 2022 appearance FaZe Clan qualify for Six Invitational 2022

Day 2 Coverage

Sweden Major day two key takeaways: EU strikes back, Rogue, NiP punch playoff tickets Highlights: Do or Die For Team Empire! Highlights: yass SHINES vs SSG! Shaiiko ACE! Top 6 Plays Day 2 JoyStiCK on Empire’s rough Day 1 in Sweden: “Russians start work when they know they will be [eliminated]” “We can play in every map now”: BDS confident in themselves to win Sweden Major "Stage beast" BiBooAF vital to Team Vitality's Sweden Major campaign, say risze and Lyloun “There’s not a lot of tilt factor in the team”: Spacestation talks “composure” and keeping games close "It is what it is at the end of the day”: LaXInG details Oxygen's unenviable level of Sweden Major adversity Supr on iG victory and how Soniqs hope to stay alive: “We were more proactive and aggressive” Cameram4an on 14-0 day and subsequent Rogue loss: “I think we let our guard down a little bit" “[The start] showed us [how] to play in this tournament”: FURIA Esports still in the contest for a playoff spot "We still have a lot to improve on": Chiefs keeping feet on ground after first-ever international win

Day 1 Coverage

Sweden Major day one key takeaways: Perfect FaZe, poor NA Highlights: FaZe Speedrun! 2 MONSTER clutches by SSG! Highlights: LATAM Reign SUPREME on Day 1!! Top 6 R6 Plays Day 1 Team oNe steamroll through first day competition: "Everything worked the way we planned" “Mexico doesn’t show our true potential”: Ninjas in Pyjamas’ on their win against Invictus Gaming "When there was the time to push during roaming, the other person wouldn’t do it": SANDBOX struggles in opener "I am counting on [reaching] the round-of-eight": RIN bullish on DWG KIA's chances in 'group of death' DarkZero struggles on first day: "I think our main issues against Team oNe were down to late-round play on attack" “It went close to the wire, but we managed to pull it out on overtime”: Rogue defeat Chiefs in first intl. match since 2020

Pre-Event Interviews & Breakdowns

SiegeGG interviewed most teams coming into this event to get an insight behind the curtains:

Canadian on DarkZero's expectations in Sweden: "We just want to show up and be better than we were in the past" Hotancold on 2021 success: 'It’s easy to be confident in myself when my team is confident in me' VertcL on Oxygen's expectations: “People sleep on us a lot, and it’s fine. At this point we're used to it” "It was very impressive, very eye-opening": Yeti reflects on Soniqs' Mexico Major, aims for playoffs in Sweden At the Sweden Major, it's time for BDS to put Europe back on top Steadily-building Vitality ready for return to LAN “One of our strongest virtues is that we can fix our mistakes really quickly”: dan on Team Empire’s form Revamped Rogue ready for first LAN event in ages: "We tried to go back to our roots (for Stage 3)" Astro on FaZe Clan’s future: "We had a talk with the organization, we decided to have a long-term roster" “The community thinks that FaZe Clan are the best now, we don’t give a damn”: Alem4o on Team oNe’s Mexico Major and Stage 3 performances “I am more confident than ever before”: FURIA's Fntzy eager to take on Sweden Major challenge after stellar BR6 split Ninjas in Pyjamas look for redemption on org's home soil "Let’s do this like DWG KIA!": SANDBOX's Nova cites rivals as motivation for Stage 3 recovery, Major qualification "A bit more pressure" for DWG KIA this time despite "contender" status, says RIN "It might just be better to have a complete overhaul of our play style": Invictus ready if HysteRiX unable to play "Everyone’s gonna consider us a freebie": Chiefs happy with underdog status ahead of international debut

As well as this, we also spoke to the new analyst at the event, Tobias "BikiniBodhi" André: BikiniBodhi: "I want to help ... bridge the two communities together"

Pre-Event Team Analysis

Digging deeper into the attendees, we broke down each team’s strengths and weaknesses both statistically and with the help of the NA League analysts Jacob "CaliberJacob" Anderson & Jesse Chick:

Sweden Major Group A: By the numbers

Sweden Major Group B: By the numbers

Sweden Major Group C: By the numbers

Sweden Major Group D: By the numbers

Roundtable: Four big storylines heading into the Sweden Major

Siege records up for grabs at the Six Sweden Major

SiegeGG Live Episode 1:

FAQs

Six Sweden Major 2021: Everything we know so far!

How TSM can still qualify for SI22, even though they aren’t at Sweden

How North America could send eight teams to the Six Invitational 2022

What time does the Six Sweden Major start?

Who is playing at the Six Sweden Major?

What is a Major in 'Rainbow Six'?

Where is the 'Rainbow Six' November Major being held?

