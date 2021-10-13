FAV gaming joins T1 at bottom of APAC North, heads to relegations

Following a 3-7 loss to mantisFPS today, FAV gaming has finished in seventh place in the combined standings of the APAC North Division and will head to the APAC North relegations.

The Japanese join the Koreans on T1, who had been locked into the relegations on the second day of Stage 3. Even though they closed out their Stage 3 with eight points out of a possible nine, the three back-to-back wins had not been enough to overturn a points-less Stage 1 and a three-point Stage 2.

In the APAC North relegations, the bracket will feature the Japan League and Korean Open teams playing each other first. The winners will then go onto play an APAC North 2021 team each for places at 2022 APAC North Division.

FAV gaming will find themselves on the side of the relegation bracket with their Japan League rivals Sengoku Gaming, widely believed to be the strongest tier-two APAC team.

Sengoku had finished the national league in second place, ahead of FAV and even GUTS Gaming, and nine points adrift of flawless champions CYCLOPS athlete gaming.

T1, meanwhile, will be on the side of the bracket with REJECT instead, who only placed fifth in the Japan League 2021.