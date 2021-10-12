SiegeGG Debrief | SSG takes DOWN Canadian, BDS to the Major, and FOUR teams headed for RELEGATION!

Missed Skys and Hotancold's SSG delivering a beatdown to Canadian's DZ? Heroic saying goodbye to the EUL? Or FaZe breaking a win record?

Y6S3.3 patch coming to test server Oct. 6: Castle, Clash, Kapkan changes, P10 RONI nerf

Ubisoft announces Gävle, Sweden as Six Major November 2021 location

Six Sweden Major 2021: Everything we know so far!

Our interviews:

“Our humble objective is to start a dynasty, like G2 had”: mcunha on Team Liquid’s vision with new signings

“The recoil changes in [certain] weapons have made it difficult for us to get frags”: Mity on NiP’s downfall since SI

“We stayed one or two weekends without playing Siege [as a] team”: Lagonis on Team oNe’s Stage 3 after winning in Mexico

“Teams are looking for our [weak] points”: Dark on FaZe Clan’s dominant Stage 3 after Mexico Major miss

“We are capable of beating any [Brazilian] team”: Miracle on FURIA’s Stage 3 so far and their chances at the Copa Elite Six

"Nope, I was never worried": Confidence, team cohesion key for Yungalec's rise and beastcoast improvement

