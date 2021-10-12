SiegeGG Debrief | SSG takes DOWN Canadian, BDS to the Major, and FOUR teams headed for RELEGATION!

Missed Skys and Hotancold's SSG delivering a beatdown to Canadian's DZ? Heroic saying goodbye to the EUL? Or FaZe breaking a win record?
Be sure to also check out this week's other coverage for Stage 3:
Ubisoft announcements:
- Y6S3.3 patch coming to test server Oct. 6: Castle, Clash, Kapkan changes, P10 RONI nerf
- Ubisoft announces Gävle, Sweden as Six Major November 2021 location
- Six Sweden Major 2021: Everything we know so far!
Our interviews:
- “Our humble objective is to start a dynasty, like G2 had”: mcunha on Team Liquid’s vision with new signings
- “The recoil changes in [certain] weapons have made it difficult for us to get frags”: Mity on NiP’s downfall since SI
- “We stayed one or two weekends without playing Siege [as a] team”: Lagonis on Team oNe’s Stage 3 after winning in Mexico
- “Teams are looking for our [weak] points”: Dark on FaZe Clan’s dominant Stage 3 after Mexico Major miss
- “We are capable of beating any [Brazilian] team”: Miracle on FURIA’s Stage 3 so far and their chances at the Copa Elite Six
- "Nope, I was never worried": Confidence, team cohesion key for Yungalec's rise and beastcoast improvement
League coverage:
- Natus Vincere qualifies for Six Invitational on SI Points
- Santos e-Sports finishes last in BR6, to play relegations
- Heroic auto-relegated from EUL, Team Secret to play in relegations
- Stats of the week: Psycho hits historically low entry stat, multiple players on verge of 'twice-relegated' status
- Our recaps of the EUL, BR6, APAC-L, and NAL