DarkZero Esports signs two-time world champion Canadian

Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski has completed his return from retirement and will be joining DarkZero Esports.

While unconfirmed, Brandon "BC" Carr will thus likely be moving back to his coaching role.

Both Canadian and BC had been teammates on Evil Geniuses and had placed second together at the Six Invitational 2018 and Six Major Paris.

Canadian had previously announced his retirement following the originally-scheduled February slot of the Six Invitational 2021, having then been on Spacestation Gaming. Despite having been set to establish a dynasty with the 2020 world championship-winning team, he had stepped away after suffering a loss of motivation to play the game competitively.

However, just four months later, the two-time world champion had announced a sensational return to the competitive scene. This had come after he had taken some time off before finding his passion once more after temporarily filling in for SSG at SI 2021.

Now, he joins a DarkZero that had been only one of two North American teams to make it to the playoffs of the Mexico Major -- the other having been SSG.

Catch Canadian and the new-look DarkZero in action next week with the return of the NAL.