SiegeGG Debrief | FelipoX Plays With CONTROLLER After DISLOCATING Shoulder?!

This week, FelipoX uses a controller against NiP after dislocating his shoulder, a BlaZ ace pushes Rogue to the brink, and a three-month win streak for Elevate comes to an end! All these and more in this week's SiegeGG Debrief with Jacki Jing.
Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage this week including the following articles:
- Ash Competitive Pick-Rate Falls 66% Following Nerfs
- How the New Overtime Rules Changed Stage 1
- Week 1 Insights: Elemzje Sees Flores as the "strongest operator", Julio Admits NiP Roam Clear was "not that good" at SI
- Stage 2 Previews: The NAL, EUL, BR6, APAC North and South Leagues as well as our rundown on the casters
- Roster Changes: Delta Project forms & Invictus Gaming Signs Giants Gaming
- League News: Project Eris unveiled, the SlayStation Invitational players announced & Mkers qualified for Challenger League
- R6S Blogs: North Star changes, cross-play/progression, Ubisoft Forward & June's top issues