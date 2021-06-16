[LIVE] NA League Day 2 -- TSM Goes 1st with 7-0 Win Despite Pojo Subbed-in

Today the NA League continues with four Bo1 (Best-of-One) games:

Mirage vs Oxygen Esports

Post-Game

18:20 -- The post-game interview responses during an interview with Velly:

18:14 -- The analysts on the action:

Second-Half:

18:11 (7-5) -- A garage side attack saw Mirage win all their gunfights putting LaXInG into a 1v4 situation. He gets two kills before Dream shuts him down.

18:07 (6-5) -- Mirage gets the first lead of the game hitting match point. Oxygen calls their timeouts.

18:02 (5-5) -- While Kyno gave OxG their initial lead, another surprise push on round 10 by Mirage found the defenders unaware allowing them to mop up.

17:54 (4-4) -- Quick push down blue allows Mirage to take the win despite Loading killing Benji:

17:48 (4-2) -- As Oxygen starts defending in Church, VertcL brings out the rather odd pick of Kapkan in order to slow down the attack.

First-Half:

17:43 (3-2) -- OxG opens the wall and FoxA simply walks in and gets a double-kill on the way to a flawless round win.

17:30 (1-1) -- Oxygen losing their Thermite of Kyno as the opening death meant the round was over just as it began. OxG was forced to rush into the defenders and all got cut down.

17:27 (0-1) -- Despite Mirage trying an extended roam and picking off a number of attackers, OxG simply had better control and reigned in the chaos to start the game with a win.

17:24 -- Oxygen starts on the attack.

Mirage -- Hibana / Wamai

-- Hibana / Wamai Oxygen Esports -- Zofia / Mira

Pre-Game:

"The Main Player. This episode covers Qrtz and his wait for an opportunity. We also dive deeper into the reasons behind Hotancold's departure.":

17:18 -- Keeping with tradition, all three analysts pick the favourites of Oxygen.

17:17 -- Both these teams have a good history on Club House, however, they haven't played each other here before.

17:13 --

Disrupt Gaming vs XSET

Post-Game:

16:58 --

16:53 -- The stats for the game. Find the full match page here.

16:52 -- The analysts on the game:

Second-Half:

16:46 (7-4) -- Disrupt ends the game following a slow attack, a very successful Nitro-Cell and a triple kill from iconic.

16:43 (6-4) -- After Dpfire had his time to shine then it was Razorr's turn as he held off a Disrupt win with a standout 1v2 win in his pro-debut:

16:38 (6-3) -- XSET takes two rounds due to a lack of control from DG before Disrupt hits overtime with a flawless defence of the Aviator site. XSET calls their timeout.

First-Half:

16:24 (5-1) -- Despite the change in players and staff, this was a fairly similar XSET as we saw during stage one while Disrupt's newest addition of Dpfire continues to make a name for himself:

16:14 (3-1) -- XSET gets on the board despite an opening double kill from J9O. At this point Disrupt calls their timeout despite being in a strong lead.

16:05 (2-0) -- After an almost perfect first round, Shuttle secures a 1v2 victory after planting to add a second round to Disrupt's count.

15:54 -- Disrupt starts on the attack.

Disrupt Gaming -- Hibana / Wamai

-- Hibana / Wamai XSET -- Thatcher / Valkyrie

Pre-Game:

15:47 -- All three analysts on Disrupt once again.

15:45 -- The last time these two teams met was also on Villa where DG won 7-3.

TSM FTX vs beastcoast

Post-Game:

15:27 -- The analysts on the game:

15:25 -- The stats for the game. Find the full match page here.

Second-Half:

15:19 (7-0) -- TSM pulls off a flawless map as Beaulo goes 12-0:

First-Half:

15:11 (5-0) -- This timeout also gave TSM some time to think as well as they came back seemingly even stronger than before. Two almost flawless rounds followed as beaulo sat at 9-0 while Phozzo and rooty combined achieved just one kill to 10 deaths.

15:03 (3-0) -- After losing three straight rounds, bc calls their timeout. DZ did the same in the prior game and went on to win six rounds running.

14:51 (1-0) -- Beaulo brings Tachanka and rooty brings Blitz. Rooty attacks via freezer as Beaulo denies him in particular. All the attackers die as they push forward.

14:50 -- beastcoast starts on the attack.

TSM FTX -- Thatcher / Wamai

-- Thatcher / Wamai beastcoast -- Flores / Valkyrie

Pre-Game:

14:39 -- Interro on what to expect from beastcoast during a pre-game tech pause:

14:34 -- The only prior meeting against these two saw bc win 7-3 on Villa, however, TSM looks much more put together since then.

14:33 -- The casters once again all picked TSM despite the 7-8 performance by bc against OxG yesterday.

DarkZero Esports vs Spacestation Gaming

Post-Game:

14:13 -- The stats for this game. Find the full match page right here.

14:08 --

Overtime:

14:05 (8-6) -- A very slow two minutes from SSG, an opening kill from DZ, and a triple from njr gives DarkZero the win in a very similar match than we saw yesterday between DZ and Mirage.

14:01 (7-6) -- DZ starts overtime on the attack. They manage to take the Aviator objective, plant behind the door, and hold it from below to win the round to once again hit match point.

Second-Half:

13:53 (6-5) -- Despite a standout attempt from Hyper, SSG continues their comeback with a quick post-plant retake.

13:46 (6-4) -- The fraggers on SSG come alive as they finally break the streak DZ was on.

13:37 (5-3) -- DZ wins five rounds running to take the lead after two explosive rounds. After DZ rushed the site on round seven and managed to get the bomb down, round eight then saw Panbazou get the final kill with zero seconds remaining:

First-Half:

13:28 (3-3) -- SSG returns closer to their stage one form as DZ bounces back to 3-3 following the timeout. SSG calls their timeout

13:20 (1-3) -- Panbazou kills both Rampy and Bosco to get DZ on the board as they return to the Aviator objective.

13:16 (0-3) --

13:14 (0-3) -- Hotancold gets his third entry kill in a row with this round coming down to an eventual 1v3 for Hyper. ThinkingNade kills him a round later. DZ calls their tactical timeout.

13:10 (0-2)-- A Fultz double kill takes their opening attack onto the Games Room objective despite it being the most defender-favored site on the map. Round two goes very similarly as both rounds end in unwinnable 1v4 situations for DZ.

13:01 -- SSG starts on the attack.

DarkZero Esports -- Thatcher / Valkyrie

-- Thatcher / Valkyrie Spacestation Gaming -- Hibana / Mute

Pre-Game:

12:54 -- The casters on the action:

12:51 --

12:50 -- All three analysts pick SSG to win this match.

12:45 -- Both times these two teams have gone to Villa in the past SSG has won 8-7, 8-6 likely making this game a close one.

12:20 -- The SiegeGG Caster Predictions for days one and two. Only three pairs got all of day one correct; Scok/FuriouSG, AlexPolo/Verdi, and Frieda/Tomozo:

