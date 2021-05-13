Skip navigation (Press enter)
SiegeGG Debrief: Six Invitational 2021 | The Soviet Cyborg and BigBadNadian Take Over

Check out the first Six Invitational SiegeGG Debrief, in which Jacki Jing takes us through the best action during play days one and two of the Six Invitational.

Missed the return of the Soviet Cyborg JoyStiCK or the beloved BigBadNadian on Days 1 and 2 of the 2021 Six Invitational? Jacki Jing recaps the best of the Group A and B action as SI finally kicks off!

Be sure to also check out our pre-SI coverage including our event preview articles:

  • Six Invitational 2021 Preview: Teams, Schedule, and Who to Watch
  • Six Invitational 2021: By the Numbers
  • Six Invitational 2021 Day 1 Highlight: The Brazilian Storm in Paris

And our 18 pre-event team interviews:

  • TSM: "Playing the regular season on LAN is awesome ... you don't have to deal with online Siege bullshit"
  • DarkZero Esports: "We still haven't added in our identity to our play style ... but with this boot camp we have time"
  • Spacestation Gaming: "[Canadian] is a competitor, he gives his heart and soul to what he believes in"
  • Oxygen Esports: "Kyno knew he was not our first choice and I think that lit a fire in his eyes"
  • Parabellum Esports: "People will probably underestimate us, but that's on them and we'll make sure to prove them wrong"
  • BDS Esport:"I don't see us as favourites ... but I think we have got the capacity to be the best"
  • Mkers: "Playing without precise strategies or bans (in the PGN) is just a precaution that we felt we had to take"
  • Team Empire: "Confidence is the most important part ... In a Bo1, even one mistake can cost you three points"
  • Virtus.pro: "We're struggling to close out rounds while having big advantages, so we are trying to work on that" (Interview before the DQ)
  • Team Liquid: "The previous Invitational cannot be forgotten, it must serve as a lesson for everyone"
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas: "The biggest lesson learnt from that loss was how to deal with that much pressure"
  • Team oNe eSports: "We studied every single player, even my analyst, before we signed them, so that the team could be perfect"
  • FaZe Clan: "They said that we would play in another European country if things went wrong"
  • MIBR: "For them, it will be the first [such tournament] ... Pressure will be the biggest enemy"
  • FURIA Esports:"Empire proved to every team that [reaching the Grand Final] is possible, there's no reason to think otherwise"
  • Giants Gaming: "It really wasn't about the level of competition ... we almost lost our jobs without warning"
  • Cloud9:"The current C9 is stronger than the Six Invitational 2019 MantisFPS"
  • CYCLOPS athlete gaming: "If we go into the matches with a 'losing' mentality, we should not even play"
