APAC Transfers: Post-Stage 1 2021 - Elevate Replaces AngryX With Academy Roster Player BGman

As SiegeGG's hub for all roster changes in the transfer window post-Stage 1 of the 2021 season, this page will be regularly updated with the latest transfer news. Check out the LATAM, NA, and EU threads for changes within those regions as well.

Summary of Changes So Far

Roster Changes

Jul 8th: Elevate Replaces AngryX With Academy Roster Player BGman

Jul 2nd: T1 Assistant Coach Howard Retires from Competitive Siege

T1 assistant coach and manager Hyunwoo "Howard" Jeong has retired from competitive Siege, citing the desire to move on from esports into a new phase of his life.

Jun 22nd: JKR Retires From Competitive Play

ORDER's James "JKR" Boland has announced retirement from competitive Siege, with Nathaniel "naate" Williams having replaced him in the first week of play in Stage 2.

June 16th: Invictus Gaming Signs Former Giants Gaming Roster, Adds Ultima to Bench

Having been dropped by Giants Gaming just over two weeks ago, the Singaporean roster has now signed with Dota 2 and League of Legends (LoL) champions Invictus Gaming.

The team has also added heretofore unknown 'ranked star' Muhammad "Ultima" Ariffin Bin Mohamed Shah as a substitute, as Jose "Jo" Iman (formerly Histoire) was moved to the playing roster after Adrian "Ysaera" Wui's departure.

Read the full article here.

June 16th: Wildcard Gaming Signs Milostka as Fifth Player and r0usty as Coach

Having had to play with manager and former coach Vinnie "syliX" Tam as a stand-in in Stage 1, Wildcard Gaming has now signed Joseph "Milostka" Kaleske as a player.

In addition, joining the team will be former Team Secret and Rogue performance coach Wille "r0usty" Turunen, with Bharath "Fluxx" Sukesh continuing on as an analyst and syliX officially assuming the role of team manager.

June 8th: Ysaera Leaves ex-Giants Gaming

The former Giants Gaming roster's Adrian "Ysaera" Wui has officially left the team, having been one of the two original members remaining.

The move comes after the team had decided to move Ysaera to the substitute bench following a disappointing 2021 so far, with Ysaera having had poor performances and "old issues" resurfacing.

Admitting that he was "struggling with confidence", Ysaera stated that he would take some time off before returning to the competitive scene with another team, thus ruling him out for Stage 2 of the 2021 season.

Replacing him on the ex-Giants Gaming roster will be the team's current substitute, Jose "Histoire" Iman.

Ysaera had been part of the original Singaporean roster known as Team EnVy, formed before APAC even had a formal competitive scene in place.

Ysaera at the Six Invitational 2017. (Image: Team EnVy)

He, alongside team captain Glen "Lunarmetal" Suryasaputra, had been the first Asian team to attend the Six Invitational with the 2017 edition and the first APAC team to win a map against an international team.

Subsequently, Ysaera had been part of the Aerowolf roster that had pulled off a stunning upset against the European Giants Gaming roster (now Rogue) at the Season 10 Pro League Finals.

Signed by Giants Gaming after that event, Ysaera would then attend the Six Invitational 2020, but crash out winless.

The Singaporeans would then launch a blistering campaign in the new-look 2020 season, finishing first in the regular season, second at the August Major and APAC North Finals, and winning the November Major.

However, the team only found itself in sixth place in Stage 1 after being moved to APAC South for 2021, before becoming the second team eliminated at the Six Invitational 2021 despite wins against Mkers and TSM.

The Giants Gaming organisation had then dropped the team, with the now-remaining players still searching for new representation ahead of the start of Stage 2 next week.

June 8th: Talon Esports Signs Saeyeora

A week ahead of the start of Stage 2 of the 2021 season, Talon Esports has signed former FriendlyFire Clan and Faust player Saeyeora.

June 3rd: GUTS Gaming Signs Former Nora-Rengo Star Player Merieux

After the retirement of team captain Yasuhi "CrazyPapiyoN" Nakajo, GUTS Gaming has signed former Nora-Rengo star player Tsukasa "Merieux" Asano as a replacement.

Merieux had left Nora-Rengo at the end of a disastrous 2020 season and had retired from competitive Rainbow Six in November.

This had been prior to the APAC North Relegations that had seen Nora-Rengo survive, but eventually lose its license due to a breach of contract by owner Yasuhiro "kizoku" Nishi.

With Nora-Rengo, Merieux had attended the Season 7, 8, and 9 ESL Pro League Finals, the Six Majors in Paris (2018) and Raleigh (2019), as well as the Six Invitational 2019 where Nora-Rengo had finished joint-third.

June 1st: Union Gaming Drops Roster

May 29th: CrazyPapiyoN Leaves GUTS Gaming, Retires from Competitive Play

Citing conflicts within himself and a drop in motivation and performance, GUTS Gaming captain Yasuhi "CrazyPapiyoN" Nakajo has left the team and retired from the competitive aspect of Rainbow Six.

He explained his decision in an online Evernote post (translated via DeepL Translator):

May 28th: Giants Gaming Drops Roster Ahead of Stage 2 Start, Exits Rainbow Six

After having nearly dropped its team ahead of the start of the 2021 season, Giants Gaming has gone through with the change anyway despite having changed its mind then.

As such, the Singaporean players and English coach will now be urgently looking for a new organisation ahead of the restart of the 2021 season in Stage 2.

Read the full article here.

May 28th: BL4NK Leaves Extraordinaire Esports

After finishing stage one's South Asian playoffs in third place, Heshan "BL4NK" Virantha has left the team.

May 28th: Alphama Unable to Play in Stage 2 for Fnatic, MentalistC Returns to Playing Roster

Léo "Alphama" Robine will be unable to play in Stage 2 of the 2021 APAC North season for Fnatic after being unable to return to Taiwan.

Patrick "MentalistC" Fan will return to the starting lineup in his place, having been benched by Alphama at the start of this season.

Alphama's inability to play stems from his return to France coupled with inbound lockdowns in Taiwan and other Asian countries that are experiencing their second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to these lockdowns, Fnatic was unable to relocate him to another Asian country or obtain a visa for him.

May 14th: T1 Replaces Vamos, Revi & VBM with Neilyo, CrazyBoy & Fanxy

After failing to win a single game during stage one, T1 has opted to make three changes bringing in the ex-Cloud9 player of Inyeop "Neilyo" Lee, the ex-SCARZ player of Minho "CrazyBoy" Choi, and the ex-coach for DWG of Junhyuk "Fanxy" Lim.

You can read about this change in depth here.

May 10th: Deimos Force Drops Roster

After finishing both 2020 Stages and the recent 2021 stage of the South Asia National Playoffs in fifth place, the Bangladeshi Deimos Force roster has been dropped by the organisation due to company restructuring.

May 10th: DWG KIA Drops Chanzo, Signs Royboy

DWG KIA today announced a shuffle on its bench, with substitute Jeon "Chanzo" Wonkyun replaced by Koo "Royboy" Minseong.

May 4th: Elevate Drops redsun

Elevate substitute and analyst Thiti "redsun" Chairoek has been dropped by the team following the team's APAC Championship title win in Stage 1.

Redsun had been part of the playing roster on the Thai team through its time as Xavier Esports, but had been moved to a substitute position prior to the start of the 2021 season.

He had been active since Season 7, in the Challenger League, and had attended two APAC Finals and one APAC qualifier LAN during his time on the two different Xavier rosters.

May 2nd: R4ttl3r Joins Union Gaming

After stepping down from KIRA following their exit from the APAC Playoffs and announcing he was "stepping down from comp for a little while", Sai "R4ttl3r" Danush has joined Union Gaming ahead of Stage two.

Union previously won the August Regional Major and sat as the second-best team in South Asia throughout the 2020 Season but then failed to qualify for the 2021 Stage 1 SA Nationals. They have therefore added in R4ttl3r to reinforce their lineup to create what's currently a seven-man team.

April 28th: Elevate Signs Academy Roster

After the disbanding of the Elevate Women's team, the org has opted to pick up a Thai Academy roster which includes a number of players from the roster of Young Bloods and the main lineup's substitute of Nerix. This team will play in the GAKGUAY Scrimmage tournament and Operation League Thailand tournament later this year.