Nora-Rengo CEO Akidog: "Nora-Rengo will be back"

Nora-Rengo has been a name almost synonymous with Asia-Pacific Rainbow Six in the past, but recent events have seen that perception gradually shift.

The Japanese organisation was part of the APAC setup all the way from the start of formal competitive Siege in the region and immediately began a long period of Japanese dominance.

Appearing at the Season 6 APAC Finals, the team did not qualify just yet, but instead burst into the global conscious with a scintillating performance against Rogue after having qualified for the Season 7 Pro League Finals.

Former star player Wokka at the Season 10 Pro League Finals as a spectator.

Chief to that sudden interest was electrifying player Yudai “Wokka” Ichise, who wowed all by pulling out an ace against Rogue in his very second international round of Siege.

Nora-Rengo then went from strength to strength, winning its first international match at the Six Major Paris in 2018, before winning the Season 8 APAC Finals on home soil and then securing revenge against Rogue in the Pro League Finals. The victory also booked Nora-Rengo’s place in the history books as the first APAC team to make it to the semi-finals of any international event.

Fans came to love this antic-filled, heart-pumping Japanese team that played a brand of Siege unique even compared to its Brazilian counterparts. The Six Invitational 2019 saw the best-ever result for an APAC team, as Nora-Rengo very nearly made it to the Grand Final of Siege’s premier event, losing 1-2 to Team Empire.

Only Papilia (fourth from left) remains from the semi-finalist Six Invitational 2019 roster.

Season 9 saw the Japanese continue their string of international appearances at the Milan Pro League Finals, but their inability to make it to the semi-finals -- then assumed to be just a blip -- ended up being the harbinger of a steep downfall.

The Six Major Raleigh saw Nora-Rengo crash out without a win, before Aerowolf demolished the team at the Season 10 APAC Finals to deny the Japanese a seventh international appearance in a row.

The spiral continued, as Nora-Rengo missed out on the later-cancelled APAC Finals for the first time and in the new competitive format only scraped together a 10th place finish amidst a wage scandal surrounding owner Yasuhiro “kizoku” Nishi.

Put together in a list, one can really begin to see the team’s slide downwards:

Current eva:e player Maavi with Nora-Rengo at the OGA PIT Minor in 2019.

Now, the team faces relegation, with former player Riku “Maavi” Kaizo gunning for their spot with his new team, Eva:e.

Firstly, can you introduce yourself and your role in Nora-Rengo?

Nora-Rengo has had a tough year and faces relegation tomorrow. How does the roster plan to recover performance-wise?

Nora-Rengo has already lost to Eva:e before so how well do you think your relegation match will go?

Nora-Rengo has also been embroiled in a large financial misuse controversy over the last month, leading to the exit of kizoku. What are you doing to fix these issues and to improve the organisation's reputation?

As the new CEO, what are your longer-term goals for Nora-Rengo?

What message do you have to Nora-Rengo fans around the world?

Catch Nora-Rengo’s defence of their APAC North slot for the 2021 season tomorrow, at 1 PM JST (UTC+9) on twitch.tv/Rainbow6, with this possibly the last time the team and organisation will be in the top-flight for at least a year.