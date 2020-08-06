Fluxx, Centus, and Devmarta on the Oceanic and South Asian Six August 2020 Majors

The next two Six August 2020 Majors are upon us, with the action continuing with the APAC South subregions of Oceania and South Asia. The games and the teams are certainly going to be new and exciting to learn more about, so be sure to tune in later at 6 PM AEST (UTC+10).

In order to know more heading into the APAC North mini-major about what to expect and how teams are preparing for the tournament, a few interviews were in order. As such, SiegeGG spoke to Wildcard Gaming coach Bharath "Fluxx" Sukesh, Ōkami coach Antoni "Centus" Lagemann, as well as APAC North and European League caster James "Devmarta" Stewart.

Fluxx (Wildcard Gaming)

Your team made some personnel changes after Season 11 of the Pro League and came back incredibly strong, only dropping a single map through the Six Masters 2020 campaign. Would you say this matched your own pre-season expectations and how did you guys achieve this?

With the first stage now over, what are your thoughts on this new APAC format? Has the South Asian scene caught your eye and what do you expect from them at this mini-major?

What are your expectations from this mini-major and who do you see being your biggest threat?

Centus (Ōkami)

Your team is still org-less, but went from strength to strength in the Six Masters 2020 campaign. Would you say this matched your own pre-season expectations and how did you guys achieve this? Is an organisation soon to come?

With the first stage now over, what are your thoughts on this new APAC format?

What are your expectations from this mini-major and who do you see being your biggest threat?

The tournament will also see the use of the combined APAC North and European broadcasting studio in Paris, with the talent there covering all three APAC mini-majors this coming week.

It will thus have the omission of prominent Australian casters Jessica "Jess" Bolden and Devmarta, who are still in Australia, with the latter in a Melbourne that declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic a few days ago.

However, despite his predicament, Devmarta was certainly happy to let us pick his brain on what we have to expect from this upcoming tournament.

What is APAC? Could you sum that up for us?

You have been greatly involved with the APAC North and Oceanic scenes. What are the key highlights from those scenes, as well as South Asia, that we should be looking out for?

What are your expectations from teams such as Wildcard Gaming and Giants Gaming at their respective mini-majors?

