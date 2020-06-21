Elevate Chief Strategy Officer: "Contrary to popular belief, we do pay our players"

Elevate and Rainbow Six have had a long and fruitful relationship together. The organisation was one of the first notable ones to enter R6, with them being one of only three organisations still in the scene since Season 1, alongside Team Vitality and PENTA.

Since finishing the Season 1 Xbox Finals in second place with a roster which included Taylor "Redeemer" Mayeur, the team has had five more teams; the 2017 Six Invitational Xbox champions which included Alex "Skys" Magor and Gabriel "LaXInG" Mirelez, a tier-three North American team which included the ex-Halo pro of Tyler "Spartan" Ganza, two Latin American teams later known as Santos e-Sports and Team Singularity and, most recently, the second-placed team in ANZ during Season 11 of the Pro League.

This means that Elevate has competed in eight out of 11 Pro League seasons, across three out of four regions, and in every tier of competition -- from the Six Invitational grand-final to the Challenger League -- making them the organisation with the most experience in the wider Rainbow Six esports ecosystem.

Most recently, they entered the APAC scene with the pickup of the Australian roster previously known as Oddity Esports, which finished Season 10 in third place just below Fnatic and Wildcard, both of who went on to qualify for the 2020 Six Invitational.

Since then, Elevate topped this performance with a second-place finish in Season 11, just three points behind Fnatic in first, positioning themselves as possibly the best team in APAC South since Fnatic has now announced their move to Japan, out of the South region.

They have, however, been seriously struggling in the Six Masters Australian national league, where they finished in a disappointing seventh place in the regular online season -- only ahead of Kanga Esports -- though they were only three points away from a Finals-qualifying fourth-place.

Now, with the reveal of the changes coming to the APAC region, we asked the Chief Strategy Officer of Elevate, Justin Tan, what's next for the team and region:

Elevate's very first lineup. (Image: Elevate)

The new APAC esports format. (Image: Ubisoft)

Elevate's next game will be in the Oceanic Nationals where they will fight for a spot in the Regional Qualifiers against the top six APAC North teams with the following lineup:

Raine "Dgtl" Wright Luke "Redd" Cini Isaiah "Vast" Patterson Jake "GodLeg1on" Harris Trent "Worthy" Mitchell-Rose Emrys "Sinnix" Clegg (coach) Patrick "WarTurtle" Gleeson (analyst)

---

