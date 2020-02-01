Lunarmetal: "I think we've been on track to improve a great deal"

Known as the “Gatekeepers of APAC” prior to Season 10, the fact that Giants Gaming has got to a place where it is now is a feat deserving nothing short of respect and acclaim. Constantly having to fight the lack of an ability to go full-time in the game, losing members to mandatory two-year National Service, and studies, the going has not been easy for the Singaporean squad.

Initially formed as Team Envy, the Singaporeans became the first players from APAC -- alongside Mindfreak on Xbox (now Fnatic on PC) -- to make it to an international LAN event, going to the Six Invitational in 2017. There, despite lacking any formal competitions like the Pro League or even Go4s, the team managed to take a map off eventual finalists eRa Eternity.

The then-Aerowolf roster at the Season 10 Finals.

Now, playing under Giants Gaming, two members from the original Team Envy roster finally make the day-long trip back to Canada after three long years of mostly failure. Up until Season 10, the Giants roster (in its many forms) had lost to Fnatic an incredible four times at APAC LAN events, and had always been second-best at each event by skill -- but had never qualified.

Two whole years of these failures had got the roster thinking of throwing in the towel, but with what team captain Glen “Lunarmetal” Suryasaputra would describe as his “perfect roster”, the curse would be broken. Fnatic first fell, then NORA-Rengo, and the then-Aerowolf team shot straight to the top with a win against Wildcard Gaming to also become APAC champions. Going to Tokoname for the Pro League Finals for the first time, Giants Gaming (now Rogue) was also defeated and suddenly the international community took notice of the team from the Little Red Dot.

GiG won the Pro League title with Natus Vincere in Season 10 before joining Giants Gaming.

Now, signed by Giants Gaming and having a coach for the first time (former Natus Vincere coach GiG) the Singaporeans head to Montreal to play in a group with three Latin American teams. To know more about the team’s preparation, SiegeGG spoke to the captain Lunarmetal:

Giants Gaming plays MIBR as the opening match, with matches against either Team Liquid or Ninjas in Pyjamas scheduled afterwards.