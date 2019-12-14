Hap: "Slashug to Luminosity is going to be one to look out for"

After a short career playing in Benelux R6 events near the end of 2017, Stijn "Hap" Hapers quickly moved to casting the region’s leagues, where he has stayed since. In the year and a half since then, he has lent his voice to four Benelux Seasons and numerous smaller Dutch LAN events, such as the DreamHack Rotterdam tournament within the Benelux region and has provided English-language casts of other national events such as ESL Italia Winter 2018 and 6 French League 2019 tournaments.

Hap playing for Windigo eSports in 2017

Outside of national events, Hap has also been involved in the Europe-wide CCS Women’s League and Seasons 9 and 10 of the Challenger League, as well as the European and North American qualifiers to the Allied Minor event last May. This December, however, saw two of the biggest events in his R6 casting career as he attended the OGA Pit Minor last weekend and is due to cast the Season 4 Finals of the Benelux League later today.

We caught up with Hap during day two of the OGA Minor to ask about the tournament, the upcoming Benelux Finals and what’s in store for R6 in 2020:

Firstly, can you introduce yourself to us?

Sternab, Hap, and Demo on the analyst couch at the OGA Pit Minor

This is your first international event, how are you finding it?

How does it compare casting players of this calibre to the Benelux or Challenger League?

Other than Paluh, is there any other player that surprised you at the event?

Out of all the transfers we’ve seen over the last few months, which do you think will improve the team the most?

We just saw all three EU teams go out on day one; was this more due to bad performance from the EU teams or the other teams showing up?

Trust are the clear favourites for next week’s Benelux LAN. Which teams do you think has the best chance to take them down?

The EU Six Invitational is coming up where we’ll see G2, Secret, forZe, BDS, Vitality, Chaos and a load of up and coming teams. Who would you favour to take this?

Is there any current tier-three team we should be looking out for Season 11 of the Challenger League?

Next weekend is also the US Nationals, while we haven’t seen the new rosters in action yet, which do you favour?

This event has had quite a few new additions we haven’t seen at previous Minors such as double-elimination, the best-of-five final, and it being a closed event. What do you think its impact is like and which would you like to see at future Minors?

Croatia and Split, have you had time to look around the town and how have you found it?

Finally, 2020 R6. What are you looking forward to the most?

---

To find out more about the events click here for out OGA coverage, here for the USN coverage and here for the Benelux preview. Also to find out more about Hap, check out our previous interview with him here and be sure to keep an eye out here at SiegeGG for further interviews and coverage.