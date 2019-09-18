SiegeGG Team Ranking: Post-DreamHack Montreal Update

DreamHack Montreal, arguably the Minor with the toughest lineup of teams to date, also produced arguably the most exciting and surprising set of matches ever seen at a Minor.

1. Team Empire

Team Empire remains on top of the Siege world, winning back to back titles in Milan and Raleigh (Photo by Ubisoft)

Team Empire are your defending Pro League champions and are also your Summer Major champions. With a fantastic 2019 so far, including a Grand Final appearance in the Six Invitational alongside their title wins (of which the Pro League was won on debut), it is undeniable that -- of now -- Empire truly are the best in Siege.

Placements (last six months):

2nd - ESL Pro League S9 EU (2nd Half)1st - ESL Pro League S9 Finals1st - ESL Pro League 10 EU (1st Half)1st - Six Major Raleigh

2. G2 Esports

G2 Esports' stunning losses to Team Liquid and BDS Esport mark their first-ever group stage exit (Photo by @mjayx_)

G2 Esports need little introduction, having won the bulk of what was on offer in 2017 and 2018. With their Six Invitational win in 2019, they became the first team to successfully defend their world championship crown, but were unable to hold on to the Summer Major title. Despite a strong run at the Six Major Raleigh, though, their inability to even get to the playoffs of DreamHack Montreal 2019 puts their number two spot in jeopardy.

Placements:

3rd-4th - ESL Pro League S9 EU (2nd Half)5th - ESL Pro League 10 EU (1st Half)2nd - Six Major Raleigh9th-12th - DreamHack Montreal

3. Team Secret

Secret have been impressive with their new roster, only losing to Empire and G2 since adding Ferral and Fonkers (Photo by Ubisoft)

Team Secret have been on a tear of late, having won the Allied Esports Minor title to secure qualification to the Six Major Raleigh, and then repeated their 2018 Summer Major performance to reach the semi-finals. Clearly, Team Secret has clearly been putting in the work and has improved dramatically from Season 9. They find themselves above the Vodafone Giants despite no games played since the previous update thanks to the latter’s achievements starting to fade, and will have to work hard in Season 10 Challenger League to stay there.

Placements:

6th - ESL Pro League S9 EU (2nd Half)1st - Allied Esports Vegas Minor3rd-4th - Six Major Raleigh

4. Vodafone Giants

The Giants have been impressive through a variety of competitions, but have yet to break through at a big event (Photo by Ubisoft)

Vodafone Giants (previously Looking For Org and LeStream Esport) now see themselves sit in fourth after strong second-place finishes in the Allied Esports Minor and DreamHack Valencia 2019, and their qualification to the Six Major playoffs, beating both Ninjas in Pyjamas and Evil Geniuses 2-0. With the Pro League going well for them too, it means that the Giants’ position is well-deserved. However, with their older achievements starting to fade, they slip below Team Secret -- though should have no problem climbing the ranks again once they begin beating Pro League teams once the season restarts.

Placements:

1st - ESL Pro League S9 EU (2nd Half)5th-8th - ESL Pro League S9 Finals2nd - Allied Esports Vegas Minor2nd - Dreamhack Valencia 20192nd - ESL Pro League 10 EU (1st Half)5th-8th - Six Major Raleigh

5. forZe

ForZe's Cinderella run to top-four at the Major earns them fifth place in the ranking (Photo by Ubisoft)

Coming up in fifth place is forZe, maintaining their status earned in the last ranking release. However, their position is well explained by their run at the Six Major that saw them get to the semi-finals while dropping just one map, having beaten FaZe Clan 2-1, DarkZero Esports 2-0, and Vodafone Giants 2-0. While it is somewhat premature to say that their form is certain to continue, their recent play has made them a team to be feared.

Placements:

1st - Six Major Raleigh EU Qualifier3rd-4th - Six Major Raleigh

6. Team SoloMid

TSM once again exceeded expectations on LAN, taking home the team's first ever championship at the Minor (photo by @mjayx_)

TSM is the first North American team in the top ten, coming in hot on the Russians' heels thanks to their incredible DreamHack Montreal win after adding Jarvis and Gotcha as a player and coach, respectively. They climb three places after beating the Soniqs, FaZe Clan, Rogue, Team BDS, and Team Liquid in Canada, despite being tied for last place (on points) in NA Pro League. However, their win is a natural progression in their Best-of-Three journey that saw them cruise through the Raleigh Major qualifiers and the groups to make it to the quarter-finals there.

Placements:

6th - ESL Pro League S9 NA (2nd Half)5th-8th - Dreamhack Valencia 20197th - ESL Pro League S10 NA (1st Half)1st - Six Major Raleigh NA Qualifier5th-8th - Six Major Raleigh1st - DreamHack Montreal

7. Team Liquid

Liquid prove they are still among the world's best with an upset win over G2 and second place in Montreal (Photo by @mjayx_)

Also climbing three places is Team Liquid, who make it so far after a near-dominant DreamHack Montreal run, despite only being in fourth place in the Pro League. In Canada, defeating Luminosity Gaming and G2 Esports in the groups was followed up by wins over the Soniqs and Evil Geniuses, though they lost to TSM in the Grand Final. Their BR6 victory and the strong second place in Montreal means that Liquid are looking good for a comeback to being feared globally.

Placements:

3rd-4th - ESL Pro League S9 LATAM (2nd Half)3rd - Allied Esports Vegas Minor1st - BR6 20194th - ESL Pro League 10 LATAM (1st Half)3rd - Six Major Raleigh LATAM Qualifier2nd - DreamHack Montreal

8. FaZe Clan

FaZe disappointed at DreamHack, failing to make it out of groups as one of the event's favorites (Photo by @mjayx_)

FaZe Clan see drop to eighth after their quarter-finals run at the Six Major was negated to an extent by their failure to make it out of the group stages at DreamHack Montreal. In particular, the fact that FaZe only beat BYOC team Super Nova while losing to both Team SoloMid and the Soniqs means that they see a two-place drop, as their BR6 and Raleigh Major performances grow further away.

Placements:

1st - ESL Pro League S9 LATAM (2nd Half)3rd-4th - ESL Pro League S9 Finals3rd - Dreamhack Valencia 20192nd - ESL Pro League 10 LATAM (1st Half)2nd - BR6 20195th-8th - Six Major Raleigh9th-12th - DreamHack Montreal

9. Spacestation Gaming

SSG had some strong showings, but ultimately Canadian's old team get revenge in the quarter-finals (Photo by @mjayx_)

Spacestation Gaming marks the second entry in the top-ten from North America, right off the heels of their DreamHack Montreal quarter-finals appearance. Having swapped Chala out for Canadian, they eventually lost to Evil Geniuses and now are just a mere 16 points ahead of them in the rankings. This follows their playoff appearance at the Six Major Raleigh, though that was prior to their roster change and will need time to determine if it was the right choice.

Placements:

1st - ESL Pro League S9 NA (2nd Half)5th-8th - Allied Esports Vegas Minor5th - ESL Pro League S10 NA (1st Half)2nd - Six Major Raleigh NA Qualifier5th-8th - Six Major Raleigh5th-8th - DreamHack Montreal

10. Evil Geniuses

EG showed promise at the Minor despite losing their captain and in-game leader, and earned a top-four finish (Photo by @mjayx_)

Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, suffer yet another drop, going from eighth to tenth place following their DreamHack Montreal semi-finals run after losing Canadian to SSG. This follows a disappointing showing at the Six Major Raleigh, where they failed to make it out of the groups, but with Modigga seeming to fit in well, things are looking up for a post-Canadian Evil Geniuses era.

Placements:

3rd-4th - ESL Pro League S9 NA (2nd Half)2nd - ESL Pro League S9 Finals3rd - ESL Pro League S10 NA (1st Half)9th-12th - Six Major Raleigh4th - DreamHack Montreal --- To see the full list, check out the ranking page for the most recent update!