SiegeGG Team Ranking: Week of August 18th 2019

The Six Major Raleigh came to a close last Sunday, and with it comes a major shakeup in the world rankings. Read below to see the updated top ten, and check out the full ranking for a detailed breakdown.

To read more about how the ranking is calculated, check out our blog post explaining the system.

1. Team Empire

Empire win back-to-back titles and cement their #1 status (Photo by @ESLRainbowSix)

Team Empire are your defending Pro League champions, and now are also your Raleigh Major champions. With a fantastic 2019 so far, including a Grand Final appearance in the Six Invitational alongside their title wins (of which the Pro League was won on debut), it is undeniable that right now Empire truly are the best in Siege.

Placements:

ESL Pro League S9 EU (2nd Half): 2nd

ESL Pro League S9 Finals: 1st

ESL Pro League 10 EU (1st Half): 1st

Six Major Raleigh: 1st

Record vs Top 10: 4-3-0

6-6 G2 (PL EU)

2-1 Fnatic (PL Finals)

2-1 EG (PL Finals)

6-6 G2 (PL EU)

6-6 LFO (PL EU)

2-1 FaZe (Raleigh Major)

3-1 G2 (Raleigh Major)

2. G2 Esports

G2 prove they are still formidable on LAN but fall short of a fourth major title (Photo by @G2Esports)

G2 Esports need little introduction, having won the bulk of what was on offer in 2017 and 2018. With their Six Invitational win in 2019, they became the first team to successfully defend their world championship crown, but were unable to hold on to the Summer Major title. Nevertheless, a searing run into the Grand Final of the Raleigh Major -- with all wins coming without dropping a map -- means that G2 is still definitely the second-best team in Siege right now.

Placements:

ESL Pro League S9 EU (2nd Half): 3rd-4th

ESL Pro League 10 EU (1st Half): 5th

Six Major Raleigh: 2nd

Record vs Top 10: 1-2-1

6-6 Empire (PL EU)

6-6 Empire (PL EU)

7-5 LFO (PL EU)

1-3 Empire (Raleigh Major)

3. Vodafone Giants

The Giants recovered after a bad start to the group stage, but ultimately are upset by a red-hot forze (Photo by @GiantsGaming)

Vodafone Giants (previously Looking For Org and LeStream Esport) now see themselves sit in third after strong second-place finishes in the Allied Esports Minor and DreamHack Valencia 2019, and their qualification to the Six Major playoffs, beating both Ninjas in Pyjamas and Evil Geniuses 2-0. With the Pro League going well for them too, it means that the Giants’ position is well-deserved.

Placements:

ESL Pro League S9 EU (2nd Half): 1st

ESL Pro League S9 Finals: 5th-8th

Allied Esports Vegas Minor: 2nd

Dreamhack Valencia 2019: 2nd

ESL Pro League 10 EU (1st Half): 2nd

Six Major Raleigh: 5th-8th

Record vs Top 10: 3-2-4

6-6 G2 (PL EU)

7-4 Empire (PL EU)

0-2 Faze (PL Finals)

3-7 SSG (Allied Minor)

5-7 G2 (PL EU)

6-6 Empire (PL EU)

2-0 Faze (DH Valencia)

0-2 SSG (Raleigh Major)

2-0 EG (Raleigh Major)

4. Team Secret

Secret showed the Allied Minor was not a fluke with a top-four placing at the Major (Photo by rainbow6br)

Team Secret has been on a tear of late, though are below the Giants due to their lack of Pro League games to add to their score (being in the Challenger League). With a win at the Allied Esports Minor to secure qualification to the Six Major Raleigh, and a repeat of their 2018 Paris Major performance to get to the semi-finals (and lose to the eventual victors) after beating Rogue twice, Team Secret has clearly been putting in the work and has improved dramatically from Season 9.

Placements:

ESL Pro League S9 EU (2nd Half): 6th

Allied Esports Vegas Minor: 1st

Six Major Raleigh: 3rd-4th

Record vs Top 10: 4-0-2

3-7 Empire (PL EU)

7-5 G2 (PL EU)

2-0 Liquid (Allied Minor)

2-1 LSE (Allied Minor)

0-2 G2 (Raleigh Major)

2-0 SSG (Raleigh Major)

5. forZe

Forze impressed in their first ever LAN showing, scoring multiple upset wins over traditional powerhouses (Photo by @forzegg)

Coming into fifth place is forZe, a team that is yet to even play a single game of the actual Challenger League -- having only played the online qualifiers so far. However, their position is well explained by their impressive run at the Six Major that saw them get to the semi-finals while dropping just one map, having beaten FaZe Clan 2-1, DarkZero Esports 2-0, and Giants Gaming 2-0. While it is somewhat premature to say that their form is certain to continue, their recent play has made them a team to be feared.

Placements:

Six Major Raleigh EU Qualifier: 1st

Six Major Raleigh: 3rd-4th

Record vs Top 10: 2-0-1

2-1 Faze (Raleigh Major)

2-0 Giants (Raleigh Major)

0-2 G2 (Raleigh Major)

6. Faze Clan

Faze Clan put up LATAM's best showing at the Major including a close loss to Empire (Photo by rainbow6br)

FaZe Clan sees a slight decline to sixth place, no doubt coming from their somewhat disappointing run at the Six Major Raleigh. While knocked out in the quarter-finals, victory was never certain for their opponents, Team Empire. What’s more, their group was far from easy and saw them lose the opening match to eventual semi-finalists forZe, but their response in the form of lockouts against Fnatic and DarkZero mean that they are a formidable foe. Finally, their BR6 run saw them reach the Grand Final after a great group stage, though they eventually lost against Team Liquid.

Placements:

ESL Pro League S9 LATAM (2nd Half): 1st

ESL Pro League S9 Finals: 3rd-4th

Dreamhack Valencia 2019: 3rd

ESL Pro League 10 LATAM (1st Half): 2nd

BR6 2019: 2nd

Six Major Raleigh: 5th-8th

Record vs Top 10: 3-0-4

7-5 Liquid (PL LATAM)

2-0 LSE (PL Finals)

0-2 EG (PL Finals)

7-5 Liquid (PL LATAM)

0-2 LFO (DH Valencia)

2-3 Liquid (BR6)

1-2 Empire (Raleigh Major)

7. Spacestation Gaming

Spacestation take the title of NA's highest-ranked team after a top-8 finish in Raleigh (Photo by @ESIX_FR)

Spacestation Gaming marks the first entry in the top-ten from North America, being one of two teams from the region to have made it to the Six Major Raleigh playoffs. In seventh place, their run at the Major saw them beat both Giants Gaming and Evil Geniuses 2-0, though they lost to Team Secret by the same margin in the quarter-finals. However, being in fifth in the Pro League is not entirely ideal, and they will be hoping to continue their recent form in the second-half of the season.

Placements:

ESL Pro League S9 NA (2nd Half): 1st

Allied Esports Vegas Minor: 5th-8th

ESL Pro League S10 NA (1st Half): 5th

Six Major Raleigh NA Qualifier: 2nd

Six Major Raleigh: 5th-8th

Record vs Top 10: 5-0-5

7-5 EG (PL NA)

2-7 REC (PL NA)

3-7 Liquid (Allied Minor)

7-3 LSE (Allied Minor)

0-2 Liquid (Allied Minor)

5-7 REC (PL NA)

2-1 REC (Raleigh Quals)

2-7 EG (PL NA)

2-0 Giants (Raleigh Major)

2-0 EG (Raleigh Major)

8. Evil Geniuses

EG's major run ends with a group stage exit, worst ever in the team's history (Photo by @PeterChau)

Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, suffer a sharp drop, going from third to eighth place after a horrendous showing at the Six Major Raleigh. While they opened their account with a 2-0 win over Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-2 losses to Giants Gaming and Spacestation Gaming saw them crash out of a group stage for the first time in their history, marking a hugely disappointing showing for a team tied for second place (on points) in the Pro League.

Placements:

ESL Pro League S9 NA (2nd Half): 3rd-4th

ESL Pro League S9 Finals: 2nd

ESL Pro League S10 NA (1st Half): 3rd

Six Major Raleigh: 9th-12th

Record vs Top 10: 3-1-5

5-7 SSG (PL NA)

7-5 REC (PL NA)

2-0 Faze (PL Finals)

1-2 Empire (PL Finals)

3-7 REC (PL NA)

6-6 Rogue (PL NA)

7-2 SSG (PL NA)

0-2 SSG (Raleigh Major)

0-2 Giants (Raleigh Major)

9. Team Liquid

Despite not attending the Major, Liquid's strong performances elsewhere keep them in ninth place (Photo by rainbow6br)

The next LATAM team on the list is Team Liquid, who make it so far despite only being in fourth place in the Pro League. The biggest contributor to their placement is their BR6 win over FaZe Clan just prior to the Six Major Raleigh after a 14-game group stage that saw them amass 28 points, with other contributions from their third-place at the Allied Esports Minor and their Upper Finals finish in the Six Major Raleigh qualifiers in Latin America.

Placements:

ESL Pro League S9 LATAM (2nd Half): 3rd-4th

Allied Esports Vegas Minor: 3rd

BR6 2019: 1st

ESL Pro League 10 LATAM (1st Half): 4th

Six Major Raleigh LATAM Qualifier: 3rd

Record vs Top 10: 3-0-2

5-7 Faze (PL LATAM)

7-3 SSG (Allied Minor)

2-0 SSG (Allied Minor)

5-7 Faze (PL LATAM)

3-2 Faze (BR6)

10. Team SoloMid

TSM puts on another strong LAN performance, allowing them to sneak onto the bottom of this list (Photo by rainbow6br)

Team SoloMid is the last and third North American team in the top ten, coming in hot on Team Liquid’s heels despite being tied for last place (on points) in the Pro League. A stunning run in the Six Major qualifiers translated to a deftly played Six Major group stage, managing to claw a map off Team Empire despite eventually losing and then beating NORA-Rengo and MIBR. Making it to the main stage, they lost to eventual finalists G2 Esports, but not for a lack of trying, and thus are deservedly in tenth place in the rankings.

Placements:

ESL Pro League S9 NA (2nd Half): 6th

Dreamhack Valencia 2019: 5th-8th

ESL Pro League S10 NA (1st Half): 7th

Six Major Raleigh NA Qualifier: 1st

Six Major Raleigh: 5th-8th

Record vs Top 10: 2-1-5

6-6 SSG (PL NA)

4-7 EG (PL NA)

2-0 REC (DH Valencia)

1-2 LFO (DH Valencia)

3-7 REC (PL NA)

2-1 REC (Raleigh Quals)

1-2 Empire (Raleigh Major)

0-2 G2 (Raleigh Major)

Note: Pro League Season 9 (2nd Half) placements are measured solely on the number of points accumulated in the 2nd half of the season, not the final league standings. In the placement/record listings, only matches in the last six months are considered, and for a game to count to a team's record vs the top 10, their opponents must have been top 10 at the time of the match.