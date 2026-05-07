Rainbow Six Siege release variant of Rainbow is Magic Memento weapon skin for USD$100

Rainbow is Magic has stolen the show in Rainbow Six Siege with the game mode's bright colors, toyish style, and childish yet catchy background song. The iconic Teddy Bear is now everywhere, alongside the special Rainbow is Magic collection, which includes recolors of previous skins and brand-new bundles for Deimos, Fenrir, and Warden.

Read more: How to get free Rainbow is Magic packs in Rainbow Six Siege answered

However, the jewel of the crown is, without a doubt, Rainbow is Magic's Memento weapon skin for Dokkaebi and Aruni's Mk 14 EBR. The skin is a Mythical cosmetic, meaning it has an animated weapon inspection. This particular one has pink teddy bears running around the weapon, as well as a rainbow and a piano keyboard. It has quickly become a fan-favorite.

To unlock it, players must first get their hands on the 33 items in Rainbow is Magic's collection. This means spending between 360,000 and 400,000 Renown, depending on if you own a Membership / Premium Battle Pass or you don't. The items can also be acquired with R6 Credits, but then we're talking of 8,640 or 9,600 R6 Credits, depending on the same condition previously mentioned. Given that 3,300 R6 Credits currently cost USD$25 then Rainbow is Magic's Memento weapon skin should cost players around USD$60.

If that wasn't enough for Rainbow Six Siege skin collectors, Ubisoft released a variation of Rainbow is Magic's Memento weapon skin. To obtain it, players must spend USD$100. The bundle doesn't only include the skin but also 7,200 R6 Credits (which can be used to acquire the standard Rainbow is Magic Memento) as well as a 7-Day Renown Booster.

This isn't the first time that Ubisoft release a Memento weapon skin variation. During the Freeze For All event, Ubisoft launched a USD$100 bundle including a "pink black ice" Memento weapon skin variation for Nomad's AK-74M.

Players always criticise Ubisoft's expensive bundles in Rainbow Six Siege. However, at the end of the day, all of these are just optional. Additionally, the weapon skin will likely be even more expensive in the future, meaning players will probably be able to make a profit in the form of R6 Credits.