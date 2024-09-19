Best Laptops for Rainbow Six Siege in 2025

Rainbow Six Siege is by no means new, but its demand for solid hardware is higher than you might think. Even though it's not as taxing as some newer AAA titles like Black Ops 6, getting a laptop that can handle Siege smoothly is essential if you want a competitive edge from a device that you can use on the go. Whether you're storming enemy strongholds or holding down the fort, your laptop needs to keep up with the action, not just be able to run it.

Fortunately, this guide is here to help, rounding up some of the best laptops that easily meet or surpass Siege's system requirements. From sleek, high-performance models to more budget-friendly options like the MSI Thin A15, we've ensured there's something for everyone here based on our experiences playing the game and general reviews from gamers online. Dive into the quick list below, or read on for a deeper analysis of these great gaming devices.

What is the Best Laptop for Siege?

The GIGABYTE G6X is one of the most well-rounded gaming laptops for Rainbow Six Siege, but there are other options to consider as well...

Best laptop overall GIGABYTE G6X The GIGABYTE G6X offers a strong balance of performance and affordability at Amazon, featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, and a 165Hz display for smooth Rainbow Six Siege gameplay. Buy from AmazonBuy from eBay

Specs (based on Amazon US listing):

CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX (4.9 GHz)

13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX (4.9 GHz) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6) Display: 16.0", WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 165Hz

16.0", WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 165Hz Weight: 5.5 lbs

Why we chose the GIGABYTE G6X

The GIGABYTE G6X stands out as one of the most well-rounded laptops for gaming by striking a near-perfect balance between high performance and affordability. There are options available below 1,000, but we’d recommend considering the options listed above for the best overall experience in Rainbow Six Siege.

Take the Amazon US model, for example. It’s equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX featuring 14 CPU cores and 20 threads, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 4.9GHz. Combined with the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, this laptop has all the essential components to run Rainbow Six Siege smoothly, with impressive efficiency and visual fidelity on its WUXGA display. That's one of the major upsides of having a laptop over one of the best PCs for Siege, too, with the built-in screen means you can play almost anywhere.

Speaking of its screen, the GIGABYTE G6X includes a stunning panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, surpassing the capabilities of some high-end monitors used for Siege. While competitive gamers may want to pair it with a faster monitor due to its slightly slower estimated response time, for the majority of Siege players, this laptop can deliver an exceptional experience with no noticeable performance issues.

Best budget laptop MSI Thin A15 The MSI Thin A15 offers great value with an AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 4050, and a 144Hz Full HD display, delivering smooth Siege gameplay in a lightweight, quiet, and cool design. Buy from AmazonBuy from WalmartBuy from eBay

Specs (based on Amazon US listing):

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS

AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 Display: 15.6”, 144Hz, FHD

15.6”, 144Hz, FHD Weight: 6.9 lbs

Why we chose the MSI Thin A15

If your goal is to buy a great gaming laptop without breaking the bank, the MSI Thin A15 is a very solid contender to consider. Priced under 1,000 in both the US and UK, it's relatively cheap as far as gaming laptops go.

Even if you go with the cheapest listing (Amazon US), you're still getting a mighty bit of kit here. It features an AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS processor at its core and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. This GPU may cause issues playing more modern titles, but seeing as Siege is an older game, it should have no problems delivering fast, smooth, and detailed graphics on its 144Hz Full HD screen.

This laptop is also incredibly thin and lightweight, as its name suggests, which means you can fully take advantage of owning a laptop over a gaming PC by playing Siege on the move without having to lug a heavy laptop around with you. Plus, it comes with a unique cooling system that MSI suggests delivers 10% quieter and cooler performance compared to rival laptops. That means you can dial yourself in and play Siege for hours on end without distractions and overheating holding you back.

Best premium laptop MSI Raider GE78HX The MSI Raider GE78HX features a 14th Gen Intel i9, RTX 4090, 240Hz 17-inch display, 64GB RAM, and advanced cooling, offering top-tier performance for gaming at its best. Buy from AmazonBuy from NewEggBuy from eBay

Specs (based on Amazon US listing):

CPU: 14th Gen i9-14900HX (upto 5.8GHz)

14th Gen i9-14900HX (upto 5.8GHz) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB GDDR6) Display: 17.0", QXGA (2560 x 1600), 240Hz

17.0", QXGA (2560 x 1600), 240Hz Weight: 6.7 lbs

Why we chose the MSI Raider GE78HX

MSI’s lineup doesn't stop at budget-friendly laptops. It also includes the MSI Raider GE78HX, which stands in a league of its own as one of the best gaming laptops money can buy.

A quick look at the Amazon US listing shows off its impressive 14th Gen Intel i9-14900HX processor, which boasts an incredible 24 cores and reaches speeds of up to 5.8GHz. To put that into perspective, I’ve played first-person shooters (FPS) on systems running at nearly half the speed with no issues—so hitting 5.8GHz is beyond impressive, especially when combined with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6, which promises stunning visuals and buttery-smooth frame rates.

The laptop's standout feature is its massive 17-inch display, complete with a 240Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-responsive gameplay perfect for any fast-paced action. Storage and speed are no concern either, thanks to a 2TB PCIe SSD and a whopping 64GB of DDR5 RAM, ensuring effortless multitasking and top-tier performance. And, if that wasn't enough, it is equipped with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a state-of-the-art cooling system to keep everything running cool even during the most intense gaming sessions.

Best 14-inch laptop Acer Predator Triton 300 SE The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is a portable 14-inch laptop with an Intel i7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E, offering solid performance for Rainbow Six Siege at a competitive price. Buy from AmazonBuy from WalmartBuy from eBay

Specs (based on Amazon US listing):

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700H (up to 4.7GHz)

Intel Core i7-12700H (up to 4.7GHz) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) Display: 14", WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 165Hz

14", WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 165Hz Weight: 8.6 lbs

Why we chose the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

As we mentioned with the MSI Thin A15, opting for a smaller, lightweight design allows you to truly experience the benefits of a gaming laptop. It's not all about having the biggest machine, and the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE proves that point perfectly.

At just 14 inches, the Predator Triton 300 SE is incredibly portable, making it a breeze to take on the go. Despite its compact size, it packs a punch with a 14-core Intel i7-12700H processor, capable of overclocking to 4.7GHz, and a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB GDDR6. While these specs might not be cutting-edge, they’re more than powerful enough for Rainbow Six Siege, and impressive given the competitive price.

On top of that, it comes equipped with 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for speedy storage. Connectivity is also well-covered with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, along with a generous array of ports, so you can hook up all your peripherals—from your gaming mouse to your gaming headset—without hassle. Whether you’re at home or on the move, this laptop has everything you need to nail your Siege setup.

Best 17-inch laptop ASUS ROG Strix G17 The ASUS ROG Strix G17 features a 17.3-inch 144Hz display, RTX 4070, Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, offering powerful performance and excellent cooling for Rainbow Six Siege and more. Buy from AmazonBuy from WalmartBuy from BOX

Specs (based on Amazon US listing):

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (up to 5.4 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (up to 5.4 GHz) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Display: 17.3”, QHD (2560 x 1440), 240Hz

17.3”, QHD (2560 x 1440), 240Hz Weight: 5.9 lbs

Why we chose the ASUS ROG Strix G17

While size isn't everything in the gaming world, sometimes bigger is indeed better. That's where the 17.3-inch ASUS ROG Strix G17 shines, making it an excellent choice for Rainbow Six Siege, especially if you're looking for a laptop that can double as a desktop replacement.

Its massive, anti-glare 17.3-inch display delivers Full HD resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring that your games look crisp, detailed, and smooth. Opt for the Amazon US model, and you’ll get a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, offering graphical power that's almost overkill for Siege's relatively modest requirements.

This configuration also packs in an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor, boasting speeds up to 5.4 GHz that help to make it an absolute beast when it comes to gaming. Paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a lightning-fast 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, you’ll be able to load up Siege and other games in a flash.

The laptop's thermal management is top-notch, too. With Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU, reducing temperatures by up to 15 degrees, four exhaust vents for optimized airflow, and built-in anti-dust tunnels, this machine is built to stay cool even when the on-screen action heats up.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Don't panic if you're still not sure which laptop is best. Here are some answers to commonly asked questions to aid your decision.

What are the minimum system requirements to play Rainbow Six Siege on a laptop?

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4590 @ 3.3 GHz, or better

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4590 @ 3.3 GHz, or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 460 (2 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti (2 GB), or better

AMD RX 460 (2 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti (2 GB), or better DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 86 GB available space

86 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with the latest drivers

To run the game at its best, though, it's worth going for something that's a closer match to the game's recommended requirements. That means:

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4590 @ 3.3 GHz, or better

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4590 @ 3.3 GHz, or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 560 (4 GB), Intel ARC A380 (6 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB), or better

AMD RX 560 (4 GB), Intel ARC A380 (6 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB), or better DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 86 GB available space

86 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card 5.1 with the latest drivers

What is the ideal laptop display refresh rate for Rainbow Six Siege?

A 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate is ideal for Rainbow Six Siege, especially for competitive play.

These higher refresh rates offer smoother visuals, reduced motion blur, and lower input latency, which are crucial for spotting enemies and reacting quickly in fast-paced situations. A 60Hz display can run the game, but it won’t deliver the same level of responsiveness or visual fluidity.

For players aiming for precision and performance, a high-refresh-rate screen significantly enhances the overall experience and can give you a real competitive edge.

Final Thoughts

No matter your budget or playstyle, there’s a gaming laptop here that can elevate your Rainbow Six Siege experience to the next level. Choose the one that fits your needs, gear up, and get ready to dominate every match, whether you’re on the move or at home!