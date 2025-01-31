5 games like Rainbow Six Siege to play right now

Rainbow Six Siege has been the gold standard for tactical, team-based shooters, but sometimes it’s nice to shake things up. Maybe you want something just as strategic, maybe faster, or maybe a whole new spin on multiplayer action? It's worth looking into some alternatives.

From hardcore options like Ready or Not to more laid-back team experiences, here are five games that nail the same tense, tactical vibe of R6 Siege, but each with its own twist.

5 Games Like Rainbow Six Siege

Ready or Not - one of the game's closest rivals

Counter-Strike 2 - a similar FPS feel that's free to play

Marvel Rivals - team-based action with a superhero twist

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - one of the biggest FPS games on the market

Overwatch 2 - swap operators for heroes

The closest rival Ready or Not Ready or Not delivers intense, tactical FPS gameplay like Siege, focusing on single-player and co-op missions for a fresh experience. Buy on PCBuy on PS5Buy on Xbox

Why we chose Ready or Not

Ready or Not is about as close as you can get to Rainbow Six Siege in terms of tactical gameplay, and is highly rated, too. Put it this way: a post on r/playstation describes it as "god-like" and "probably the best tactical shooter" around, which is high praise for a game of this type.

Released in 2023, this intense first-person shooter puts you in the boots of a SWAT officer in the fictional city of Los Sueños. Missions require careful planning, precise execution, and tactical coordination — just like in Siege.

That said, it's not a direct carbon copy. Ready or Not leans heavily into single-player and co-op experiences rather than competitive multiplayer. But that's a good thing — it ensures the game feels fresh and distinct, rather than just another Siege clone, especially if you've already spent years in Ubisoft’s tactical shooter.

Similar FPS style Counter-Strike 2 Counter-Strike 2 offers free, tactical FPS action like Siege, with arcade elements and a weapon-buying system instead of operators. Download on PC

Why we chose Counter-Strike 2

Although comments on the r/Rainbow6 Reddit describe it as a completely different game, Counter-Strike 2 is definitely worth checking out if you're a fan of R6, especially since it's free-to-play. You can download it right now and dive into the action, quickly getting a feel for a Siege-like experience.

While the core first-person shooter mechanics in Counter-Strike 2 are similar to R6, its more arcade-style approach gives it a unique twist.

Unlike Siege, you won’t choose operators here; instead, the game follows a weapon-buying system at the start of each round. This keeps the gameplay dynamic and exciting, while still offering a familiar tactical feel beneath the surface.

Superhero action Marvel Rivals Marvel Rivals offers tactical, team-based gameplay like Siege, but with superheroes, unique abilities, third-person view, and Overwatch-style action. Download on PCDownload on PlayStationDownload on Xbox

Why we chose Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals isn’t exactly a direct replacement or competitor to R6, but there are definitely some noticeable similarities in gameplay that make it worth trying out if you're a fan of Siege.

Like Siege, it delivers tactical, team-based multiplayer action, but instead of operators, you’ll be playing as iconic superheroes, each with their own unique abilities.

That said, Marvel Rivals sets itself apart by shifting from first-person to third-person gameplay, making it feel distinct from R6 — superhero theme aside — and arguably its closest competitor in Overwatch.

AAA FPS game Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Black Ops 7 offers fast-paced FPS action with a campaign and Zombies mode, contrasting Siege’s slower, tactical multiplayer style. Buy on PCBuy on XboxBuy on PlayStation

Why we chose Black Ops 7

Call of Duty remains one of the biggest and most influential FPS franchises out there, laying the groundwork for tactical shooters like Siege to find their footing.

Black Ops 7 is the most recent title to carry that legacy forward, offering a familiar but refreshing way to scratch the FPS itch — especially if R6 burnout is starting to set in.

While the gunplay shares some DNA with Siege, the overall multiplayer experience couldn’t feel more different. Black Ops 7 thrives on speed and chaos, encouraging aggressive playstyles where sprinting headfirst into a fight isn’t instantly punished.

That said, the underlying appeal is still there: shooting, a variety of maps, and constant action. Add in a cinematic campaign and the always-addictive Zombies mode, and there’s plenty here to keep things feeling fresh long before the grind kicks in.

Why we chose Overwatch 2

As mentioned earlier, Overwatch has more in common with Marvel Rivals than anything else, but it still shares a few key similarities with Siege.

Overwatch 2 brings the first-person shooter action of Siege while letting you choose from different load-outs and unique abilities. However, it leans more toward a casual experience, making it easier to sit back and enjoy compared to R6.

Siege can be highly competitive and challenging, while Overwatch allows for a more relaxed approach. Plus, it’s free, so there’s no harm in giving it a shot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

If you have any questions so far, these FAQs might give you the answers...

What game is most like Rainbow Six Siege?

Ready or Not is the closest alternative, offering tactical, team-based combat with a focus on planning, precision, and realism.

If you’re looking for a game that captures the methodical, high-stakes feel of Rainbow Six Siege, Ready or Not is your best bet.

The emphasis is on realism — one wrong move can end a mission. And while it doesn’t have operators with unique gadgets, Ready or Not does deliver the same tension-filled tactical gameplay, just with a more grounded, simulation-style approach.

Are there any free games like Rainbow Six Siege?

Counter-Strike 2, Marvel Rivals, and Overwatch 2 are all free-to-play games that share several similarities with Rainbow Six Siege.

These aren't the only free alternatives, though. Here are a few more shooters that offer a similar experience to R6:

Is Valorant a good alternative to Rainbow Six Siege?

Valorant is a great alternative to Rainbow Six Siege.

Though we've not talked about it above, Valorant shares lots of similarities with Siege. However, it's more of a hero shooter with characters called "agents" that each have unique abilities. And yet, it still offers deep tactical elements that focus on strategy, precise shooting, and team coordination.

The game revolves around planting and defusing bombs, too, which is much like the objectives in Rainbow Six Siege. However, one of the key differences is that Valorant does not emphasize environmental destruction as heavily as Siege. But, while you can't breach walls or destroy structures, the use of agent abilities adds a different layer of strategic depth.

Ultimately, if you enjoy methodical, tactical shooters with a focus on precision and teamwork, Valorant provides a refreshing, fast-paced alternative.

Final Thoughts

While none of these games are exact replacements for Rainbow Six Siege, each offers a unique twist on tactical or team-based gameplay that fans of R6 can appreciate. Whether you're looking for a hardcore tactical shooter or a more casual alternative, there's plenty here to keep you entertained.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, stick with us here at Siege.gg.